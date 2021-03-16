The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region again reached below 4% with data released Tuesday by the state.
COVID-19 patients on Monday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 3.93% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. The rate the previous day was 3.87%, which was the first time it dipped below 4% since July 27 when it was 3.79%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Tuesday reported three new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,379 cases and 100 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported six additional cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,157 positive cases, according to the state, and 101 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by one to 1,305, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 67.
Statewide
The state health department on Tuesday reported 4,838 new confirmed or probable cases, bringing the state’s pandemic total to 2,726,194, an estimated 111,691 of which are now active. Texas hospitals had 3,999 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the most recent day available, 19 more than on Sunday.
The 130 new COVID-19-related fatalities reported Tuesday bring the state’s pandemic death toll to 45,700.