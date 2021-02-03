The COVID-19 hospitalization rate for the Longview and Tyler region has remained below 15% for five straight days as it hit its lowest level since Dec. 10.
COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 14.02% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties.
The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43%, and it remained above 15% for 46 straight days. On Friday, however, the rate dipped to 14.48% and has remained below 15% since. The rate for hospitalizations on Tuesday was the lowest since Dec. 10 when it was 13.99%.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates above 15% for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the mandate.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, had not updated new COVID-19 cases, recoveries or deaths by deadline Wednesday evening. The district provides disease surveillance for Gregg, Smith, Anderson, Henderson, Rain, Van Zandt and Wood counties.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported 15 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and three additional deaths.
The county has had 2,152 cases and 84 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported nine new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and one additional death. The county has had 1,951 positive cases, according to the state, and 80 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by four for a total of 1,181, and the county’s deaths from the virus increased by one to 48.
Statewide
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas has dipped below 11,000 for the first time since late December.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported 10,827 hospitalizations. The state had a record high of 14,218 hospitalized on Jan. 11.
More than 37,650 people in Texas have died from COVID-19, the third-highest death count in the U.S., according to data from researchers at Johns Hopkins University.
Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas has remained mostly constant around 20,152 per day, according to Johns Hopkins.
Texas officials report that more than 561,400 people in the state have been fully vaccinated and over 2 million people have gotten at least one dose.