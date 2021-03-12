The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region continues to decline as state data showed it has been below 15% for 42 straight days.
COVID-19 patients on Thursday, the latest day for which data is available, accounted for 4.31% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. It was the 42nd consecutive day the rate was lower than 15% and its lowest level since falling below the threshold.
The lower rate come after a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for seven consecutive days triggered a rollback Feb. 5 on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%. The rate has been below 5% for the four days.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday reported just two new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and one additional death.
The county has had 2,372 cases and 99 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported three additional cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,140 positive cases, according to the state, and 100 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases remained at 1,303, and the county’s deaths from the virus were increased by one to 66.
NET Health on Friday evening had not updated new cases, recoveries and deaths for Gregg and the six other counties it serves by deadline. The district said previously that it only will update numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Statewide
Austin and Travis County will continue to require masks to be worn in public for at least two more weeks after a judge put off a ruling on the state's challenge of that mandate until a hearing later this month.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the city and county Thursday, asking a judge to force the city and county to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott's order that lifted the state's COVID-19 restrictions, including a requirement that masks be worn in public.
On Friday, though, state District Judge Lora Livingston denied Paxton's request for a temporary restraining order and scheduled the March 26 hearing on his request for a temporary injunction. Livingston said the state had given the local officials insufficient time to prepare their case.
A message seeking comment from Paxton's office was not returned Friday.
State health officials on Friday reported a dramatic jump in the number of new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases to 6,078, more than 2,000 more than Thursday. That pushed the Texas pandemic total to 2,710,086, with an estimated 121,115 of those cases active, 767 fewer than Thursday. There were 4,229 Texas COVID-19 sufferers hospitalized Thursday, the most recent total available in the state and 177 fewer patients than Wednesday.
According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, the 212 new COVID-19 deaths the state reported Friday brought the state's pandemic death toll to 46,043. There were 290.3 new cases per 100,000 people in Texas over the past two weeks, which ranks ninth in the country for new cases per capita, according to the researchers. Still, the rolling average number of daily new cases has decreased by 2,564 over the past two weeks, a decrease of 35.5%.