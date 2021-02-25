The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in the Longview and Tyler region remained below 8% with data released on Thursday.
COVID-19 patients Wednesday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 7.57% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed. It was the 27th consecutive day the rate was lower than 15%, and the second straight day it dipped below 8% after a rate of 7.56% on Tuesday.
The lower rates come after a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for seven consecutive days triggered a rollback Feb. 5 on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday reported just one new case of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and no additional deaths.
The county has had 2,326 cases and 91 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported seven new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 2,088 positive cases, according to the state, and 91 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases remained at 1,277, and the county’s deaths from the virus rose by two to 59.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District no longer updates numbers daily for Gregg, Smith and the other five counties for which it provides disease surveillance. The district said early this month that starting in February it would update numbers only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Statewide
Texas reported 305 more deaths Thursday from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
COVID-19 deaths in Texas now total 42,285. The state’s confirmed and probable coronavirus cases rose by 7,011 to 2,621,181, an estimated 179,762 of which are active.
Of those, 6,724 required hospitalization as of Tuesday, the most recent total made available by the state, down from 6,738 reported the previous day.