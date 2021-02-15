COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease in the Longview and Tyler region with newly released data Monday.
COVID-19 patients on Sunday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 9.83% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G, Texas Department of State Health Services data showed.
The rate in the region has been below 15% for 17 consecutive days, and the figure representing Sunday’s data is the lowest in that time. It has been under 10% for two consecutive days.
The number comes after a hospitalization rate of less than 15% for seven consecutive days on Feb. 5 triggered a rollback on business restrictions in the region that were set Dec. 20 after the rate surpassed 15% for a week straight. The rate hit a high Jan. 9 at 25.43% amid 46 straight days of rates higher than 15%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
The state on Monday reported 23 new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and two additional deaths.
The county has had 2,299 cases and 90 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported 30 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and two additional deaths. The county has had 2,053 positive cases, according to the state, and 89 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by 17 for a total of 1,263, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 54.
NET Health on Monday evening had not updated new cases, recoveries and deaths for Gregg and the six other counties it serves. The district said early this month that starting in February it would update numbers only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Statewide
Texas reported 445 more deaths Friday from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 as the state’s pandemic death rose to 40,593.
The state's confirmed and coronavirus cases rose by 2,981 to 2,225,399.