Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the Longview/Tyler region remained above 15% for the fourth straight day Friday, again creeping closer to a threshold that could mean replacing some restrictions to stop the spread of the virus.
The hospitalization rate showed COVID-19 patients took up 16.46% of the total hospital capacity for the Trauma Service Area G, which includes Gregg and 18 other counties in Northeast Texas. On Wednesday, the hospitalization rate was 15.51%, preceded by 15.28% on Tuesday and 15.16% on Monday, state data show.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Gov. Greg Abbott in October issued an executive order that allowed bars to reopen and other businesses to expand capacity to 75% as long as COVID-19 hospitalizations do not rise above 15% for seven consecutive days.
Previously, the region neared the roll backs when the hospitalization rate remained higher than 15% also for four consecutive days Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 before dipping to 14.91% on Dec. 3.
The Trauma Service Area has had just one previous day higher than Friday’s rate. On Dec. 2, the rate for the region was 16.66%.
Regional health organization the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on Friday reported 20 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents and no new deaths.
With the cases, the county’s cumulative confirmed count increased to 3,754 since the pandemic began. Recoveries, which jumped by more than 200 on Thursday, were unchanged along with deaths at 2,876 and 75, respectively.
The numbers do not include 2,397 probable cases, 1,133 probable recoveries and 48 deaths for which COVID-19 is the probable cause.
A case is considered probable when a person receives a positive result from a rapid test that is not then laboratory confirmed.
On Friday, there were 803 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Active cases in Gregg County Jail inmates remained unchanged on Friday at 47.
Confirmed cases in Smith County rose by 35 to 6,871 cumulative cases, according to NET Health. The health district reported an increase of one in the county’s confirmed recoveries to 4,556. Confirmed fatalities in the county remained at 144.
The county on Wednesday had 2,171 confirmed active cases.
On Wednesday, there were 249 patients with probable or confirmed COVID-19 being treated at Tyler hospitals, a decrease of four from the previous day.
The Texas Department of State Health Services on Friday reported four new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents and three additional deaths.
The county has had 1,345 cases and 58 fatalities from the virus, according to state data.
The state reported seven new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,434 positive cases, according to the state, and 44 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s coronavirus cases increased by six for a cumulative total of 686, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 27.
Texas reported 9,709 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 294 more fatalities from the disease caused by the virus Friday. The Texas Department of State Health Services also reported 12,192 newly confirmed cases of the virus and 3,427 more probable cases.