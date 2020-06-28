Registration is underway for Kilgore College Fire Academy No. 111, which begins Aug. 24.
Deadline to apply for the basic structural firefighter program is Aug. 10.
Classes will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, with a possibility of evening and/or weekend classes.
The 474-hour, 12-week academy will run through Nov. 17.
Tuition is $1,200 for in-state students and $1,750 for students out-of-state.
The Texas Commission on Fire Protection strongly recommends all students be able to read and comprehend with at least a 10th-grade reading level.
Students must also present a valid high school diploma, official high school transcript or GED scores with their applications.
Admission to the KC Fire Academy is based on a highly competitive process with preference given to an applicant’s level of education, experience and their affiliation with a career, volunteer department or rescue unit, according to KC.
To apply for the academy, download and fill out the basic fire academy application at www.kilgore.edu/fire-academy. Email the completed application to KCFA@kilgore.edu .
For information, contact Renee’ Golden at (903) 983-8662 or rgolden@kilgore.edu.