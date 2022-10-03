Registration for the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program in Gregg and Harrison counites ends this week.
The annual Angel Tree provides Christmas gifts to children 12 and younger as well as residents 65 and older.
Appointments to register in person are available through Friday by calling (903) 215-8463 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"Each year, in hundreds of cities across the United States, The Salvation Army provides Christmas assistance to families in need through the Angel Tree program," according to information from the Salvation Army. "Here in Longview, The Salvation Army is making final preparations for the program registration that will touch the lives of hundreds of children and families this Christmas.
Angel Trees will be set up at area shopping centers and malls, and donors, families and businesses can adopt an Angel and purchase gifts.
In addition, corporations may choose to decorate Christmas trees at their place of business with Angels for employees to adopt, according to the Salvation Army. After choosing an Angel and purchasing the gifts, the Angels are returned to the Angel Tree location and distributed to the families by the Salvation Army.
Registration is in person at 504 Cotton St. in Longview.
Applicants should bring these items to register:
One form of Identification;
Proof of income or government assistance;
Proof or residency; and
Birth certificates and Social Security numbers for each child 12 and younger,
Only a parent or legal guardian can register a child, and proof of guardianship must be provided, according to the Salvation Army.
“The Angel Tree is one of the most recognizable Salvation Army programs, along with the Red Kettles, and makes it possible for literally hundreds of children and seniors right here in Gregg and Harrison County to open gifts on Christmas morning who may otherwise go without,” said Capt. Tamara Robb. “This is also a wonderful giving opportunity for individuals and businesses who are looking for a tangible and practical way to support local families. We are so grateful for generous donors who come alongside The Salvation Army and make the Angel Tree possible.”
For information about registering children or about hosting an Angel Tree at a business, church, or place of employment, call (903) 215-8463.