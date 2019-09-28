Neighborhood groups are continuing to sign up for National Night Out events Tuesday and are likely to surpass participation from 2018, according to Longview police and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office.
Party registration continues through Monday.
Within Longview, 113 neighborhood groups had registered as of Friday afternoon, said Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian.
In the unincorporated areas of Gregg County, 13 groups had signed up as of Friday morning, said sheriff’s spokesman Lt. Josh Tubb.
National Night Out is entering its 29th year in Longview, and Longview police and the sheriff’s office sought to promote the event during a kickoff party earlier this month at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. About 200 people attended that event.
National Night Out encourages neighbors in blocks of single-family homes and in apartment complexes to get to know each other with the goal of reducing crime. Neighborhoods conduct block parties offering food, games and more.
Longview police officers plan to visit at least one National Night Out party Tuesday, Brian said. She said the first party will start at 11:30 a.m. at the Green Street Recreation Center at 814 S. Green St., while adding most neighborhood parties will take place from about 5:30 to 9 p.m.
The police department and sheriff’s office also will announce the winners of best neighborhood groups within their jurisdictions, Tubb and Brian said. Brian said the winning groups will be chosen based on forms they have submitted that explain what they have done to make their communities safer.
Brian said additional parties may sign up by calling officer Brandon Thornton by noon Monday at (903) 431-6081.
Tubb advised registering by calling the sheriff’s office by Monday afternoon at (903) 236-8400 or sending an email to him at josh.tubb@co.gregg.tx.us .