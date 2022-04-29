Longview-area teens who want a first-hand look at what police officers do have until May 27 to enroll in June course that will give them a behind-the-scenes look.
The Longview Police Department is accepting applications for this year’s Teen Citizen Police Academy, which will give participants ages 14 through 18 training in traffic procedures, handcuffing suspects, handling evidence, fingerprinting, SWAT demonstrations and more.
"This academy is very similar to our Citizen Police Academy, other than we designed it for teens," Longview Police Department spokesman Brandon Thornton said. "What we're really trying to do is give these 14- to 18-year-olds an idea of what happens here at the police department. It's a good way to connect the community to the department."
The department hosted its first teen academy in 2017. Academies were again held in 2018 and 2019, but the program was suspended the past two years.
This year’s free academy is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays June 7 through 30 at the Roy Stone Training Center, 302 W. Cotton St. in Longview.
Class size is limited to 45 students. Supplies and notebooks will be provided, along with refreshments for each class.
For more information, call Lt. James Bettis at (903) 237-1129 or visit LongviewTexas.gov/TeenCPA to register.