Registration is open through Nov. 11 for the Longview AMBUCS Christmas Parade, which is set at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
Participants are encouraged to design entries that celebrate the theme of "A Pineywoods Christmas.”
The parade is organized by the Downtown Longview organization, Longview Main Street and Longview AMBUCS and is sponsored by Peters Chevrolet.
The parade starts at Green Street, and the route travels west along Whaley Street, turns south onto Horaney Street, returns east along Methvin Street and ends at First Street.
“The Christmas Parade is one of the biggest celebrations in downtown each year, and we look forward to seeing how the entries creatively show what a 'Pineywoods Christmas' means to them,” said Main Street Coordinator Nick Mayfield.
To register and for information, go to VisitLongviewTexas.com/ChristmasParade or call (903) 239-5538.