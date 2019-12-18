Registration has begun for entries for the annual Martin Luther King Community Wide Celebration and Parade planned for 10 a.m. Jan. 18 in Longview.
Each entry fee is $10 and will be collected at Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S. Martin Luther King Blvd. or at the Parks and Recreation office, 130 E. Timpson St., Longview, through Jan. 17.
The parade will begin on Ryder Drive and end at Broughton Recreation Center. Staging for parade participants will begin at 9 a.m.
Entertainment is planned after the parade, and food vendors will be on site. Booth spaces in the Broughton gym also will be available to organizations.
For information, call Broughton Recreation Center at (903) 237-1276 or the Parks and Recreation Department at (903) 237-1270.