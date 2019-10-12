From Staff Reports
Registration has opened for the city of Longview Partners in Prevention “Getting Ahead in a Just Getting By World” sessions that begin Nov. 4.
The 20 weekly sessions are part of the Longview Bridges Out of Poverty initiative.
“Partners in Prevention is celebrating 10 years of conducting Getting Ahead sessions while crossing racial and economic lines to learn from participants in Getting Ahead,” said Holly Fuller, Partners in Prevention manager. “Many Getting Ahead graduates have gone on to gain employment, move into full-time positions with benefits, graduate from college, improve their social support and stabilize their lives.”
The Getting Ahead sessions are designed for adults living in poverty or with limited resources.
They are free for participants and provide information and tools to help build economic stability as well as emotional and social resources, according to the city.
Getting Ahead materials, childcare for children younger than 12 and a meal at each weekly session are provided.
Sessions will meet in Longview from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays starting Nov. 4.
For information or to register, call (903) 237-1019. Visit longviewtexas.gov/2190/Partners-in-Prevention to learn more about Partners in Prevention and its programs.
“Upon graduating from Getting Ahead,” Fuller said, “participants stay engaged by attending monthly Staying Ahead learning sessions to continue their personal growth in the area of finances, discovering community resources, budgeting, goal setting, building positive relationships and other topics.”