Kilgore College registration is underway for the summer and fall 2020 semesters with remote registration and advising options available for students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Student services on the Kilgore and Longview campuses are available to students by phone and web request.
With social distancing mandates, students can schedule a telephone/video conference for academic advising and/or registration for summer/fall classes on the Kilgore campus by calling 903 983 8206.
For students registering for classes at KC-Longview, appointments are available through video chat with Google Hangouts, appointments with QLess and advising by telephone.
For information on registering for classes at KC-Longview, or to set up a remote appointment with an advisor, call 903 753 2642.
Utilizing video chat gives students the opportunity to be able to see the same screens (registration and degree audit) that advisers use during the advising session.
For information on academic advising and registration for classes, visit www.kilgore.edu/advising .