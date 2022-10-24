A Thanksgiving meal is just a registration away for families struggling financially as the holidays approach.
Registration to receive a Thanksgiving Food Box through the annual Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive has begun and ends on Oct. 31.
"Just fill out the application," said Charlotte Davis, who leads that committee that organizes the food drive. The organization doesn't ask for Social Security numbers or proof of income. People provide their name, address and the number of people in their family. That's so the food drive can send families that register information about when to pick up their food box.
This year's food drive is gearing up to start collecting food and donations, with a final day of collections held Nov. 21 at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center and distribution to families who pre-registered the following day. Families of five or fewer people receive a hen and side items while larger families receive a turkey and side items.
Registration is available at these local nonprofit agencies: Longview Community Ministries, Newgate Mission, Hiway 80 Rescue Mission, Longview Dream Center, Caring and Sharing and Salvation Army.
Davis said the food drive has served as many as 1,000 families in the past.
The food drive depends on partnerships and donations with the help of a number of other businesses, nonprofit groups and individuals.
Starting Oct. 26, shoppers at Super 1 and Brookshire's in Longview can purchase $5 bags filled with everything the food drive needs to round out the Thanksgiving meals, including canned goods, a brownie mix and a cornbread mix.
For more information, visit longviewthanksgiving.com or Longview Thanksgiving Food Drive on Facebook.