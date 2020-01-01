Registration to participate in Longview’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade ends Jan. 17.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 18 on Ryder Drive and end at Broughton Recreation Center.
A $10 fee is required for each parade entry and can be dropped off at the Broughton Facility, 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., or at the city’s Parks and Recreation office, 130 E. Timpson St.
Booth spaces in the Broughton gym for activities after the parade also are available to organizations.
For questions or information, call the Broughton Recreation Center at (903) 237-1276 or the Parks and Recreation Department at (903) 237-1270.