Get a mammogram. That is the top tip from survivors and health care professionals alike when it comes to breast cancer awareness.
Early detection made all the difference for Amanda Mettler, 45, whose routine mammogram at Christus Good Shepherd in early 2021 led to the detection of an aggressive form of breast cancer.
“I think one of the biggest things about my story is that I just went in for a regular scheduled mammogram that I had every year, Feb. 10,” she said. “Normally, they come back just fine but then I got my results back in the mail and it said that they wanted some further testing so, of course, that made me really nervous.”
By March 4, she’d had an ultrasound and a biopsy at the Christus Good Shepherd Breast Center.
“When I got my results back, it was an aggressive cancer,” said Mettler, who owns Village Cleaners and Office Pride Commercial Cleaning in Longview with her family.
Mettler is among thousands of women diagnosed with breast cancer each year. According to the American Cancer Society, about one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. In 2021, the American Cancer Society estimates 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed and about 43,600 women will die from the disease.
Amy Dorsey, team leader for the Christus Good Shepherd Breast Center, said her department performs about 13,000 studies each year.
“I know last year, with COVID, a lot of people did put off their screening mammogram but they have come back in full force this year and so we have kind of caught up,” Dorsey said.
She encourages women to perform regular self breast exams to look for a lump, or something hard and fixed, that does not move and gets bigger over time.
“Breast cancer doesn’t come and go,” Dorsey said. “It’s going to be there and it’s going to slowly get bigger over time.”
If women notice something that needs to be checked out further, Christus offers advanced breast imaging at both Good Shepherd and Trinity Mother Frances. The Christus staff aims to support patients with their physical, emotional and educational needs throughout the process, Dorsey said.
For Mettler, the personal attention from the staff at Christus Good Shepherd was important as she faced her breast cancer diagnosis.
Mettler’s biopsy confirmed she had breast cancer and surgery was scheduled to remove the tumor in her left breast. During the lumpectomy, the surgical team also removed a lymph node.
“Everything was great with surgery,” she said.
Mettler then went to oncology to receive further preventative treatment. She spoke with her doctor in oncology about preventative options, such as chemotherapy, radiation and hormone therapy. Mettler chose radiation and hormone therapy.
Her radiation treatment lasted everyday for four weeks. She made sure to take a picture after the final treatment in the office.
“I wanted to make sure I had a picture and video for my kids because they walked the journey with me,” she said.
Mettler now has hormone therapy infusions every three weeks for the next five years.
“I still feel at peace with my decision,” she said. “I feel like it’s a personal decision for everybody. This is my body, my journey.”
Mettler said one of the biggest things the experience has led to is encouraging other women in her family to get breast exams.
“A regular routine breast exam is so important, because if we wouldn't have found this in February I would be such a different story. It was an aggressive cancer so it could have grown,” she said. “It actually was a fairly small spot and so for the ladies at the Breast Center to find it, to really be aggressive about looking at it and moving forward, it really saved my life.”
The American Cancer Society recommends women between the ages of 20 and 40 perform a monthly self breast exam and have a breast exam by a healthcare provider at least once every three years. At 40 and older, women should have an annual breast exam and mammogram by a healthcare provider in addition to a monthly self breast exam.
Warning signs of possible cancer can include a lump in the breast, nipple discharge, rash or other skin changes. Christus offers a risk assessment survey on its website.
Christus Good Shepherd offers screening mammograms, diagnostic mammograms, breast MRI, breast biopsy, stereotactic biopsy, MR-Guided biopsy, 3-D mammography and digital mammography.
“Our Breast Center is a complete comprehensive breast center,” Dorsey said. “We pretty much do everything.”
To help make the process easier for patients, Christus also has registered nurse navigators to help. Registered Nurse Navigator Tamarra Barigian said she helps women navigate their treatment process and the Christus system.
“Anything that the patient may need,” Barigian said. “We make sure that resources are available, appointments and referrals. Just to be a support system.”
Barigian said the Breast Center usually can make appointments for a surgeon or oncologist within the week.
“We want to make the women feel comfortable and know that we’re here for them not just for the chemo and the biopsy, but even afterward to make sure that they’re okay,” Dorsey said.
Both the Breast Center at Christus Good Shepherd in Longview and the Ross Breast Center at Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler provide technology and resources for early cancer detection, educational materials, guidance and advanced screening technologies.
The Ross Breast Center in the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System includes a team of board certified radiologists and certified breast radiologists. The center offers imaging services, mobile imaging services and MammoSite Radiation Therapy System. Genetic testing is also available.
“We love October, we love Breast Cancer Awareness Month because it is such a good time to increase awareness of the disease and support the people that have been affected by breast cancer,” Dorsey said.
For Mettler, though the doctor visits are frequent, she chooses joy each day. Faith also is part of her journey.
“I had so many people praying for me,” she said. “If I didn’t have my family, my church members, praying for me, they were very tough times.”
On Mother’s Day, Mettler and her family took a group photo, surrounded by pink balloons at Longview First Assembly.
“It really meant a lot to me that we took a picture this year more than any other year in the past,” she said in light of her diagnosis. “These are the reasons why I think it is so important to take care of your health.”
For more information on the Christus Good Shepherd Breast Center and the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Ross Breast Center, visit www.christushealth.org/services-treatments/breast-care.