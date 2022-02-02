The remaining two defendants facing felony charges in a Longview-area mail-in ballot fraud case have each pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor.
DeWayne Ward, 60, of Longview entered a guilty plea Monday to misdemeanor unlawful possession of ballot/ballot envelope. Charlie Burns, 85, of Longview entered a guilty plea Jan. 27 to the same charge.
The men were charged, along with Gregg County Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown and his wife, Marlena Jackson, with election fraud connected to the 2018 Democratic primary for commissioner, in which Brown won by a margin of five votes over former Longview Councilwoman Kasha Williams.
According to court documents, the men entered into plea agreements and were sentenced to one year of probation with a requirement to write a letter of apology to Gregg County and to stay away from hotels or motels along U.S. 80 or Interstate 20.
Brown, 51, and Jackson, 52, pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to one count each of election fraud. The pair had been charged with more than 60 felonies combined related to the alleged vote-harvesting scheme. Burns had been charged with eight felonies and Ward with six.
Per the plea agreement, 124th District Judge Judge Alfonso Charles sentenced Brown and Jackson to one year of probation and a $2,000 fine each. They also were required to write letters apologizing to the residents of Gregg County and participate in community service.
Brown's plea agreement did not require him to resign or prohibit him from seeking reelection. He faces three opponents in the March primary: Danny E. Craig Sr., Gary “G” Floyd and Daryl Williams.
According to a document in the case, Burns in February 2018 “did then and there attempt to knowingly possess the official ballot or official carrier envelope of a voter, Otis Jones.”
An incident report shows Texas Attorney General’s Office Sgt. Gregory Dickerman went to Jones’ home to talk to him about the case. A woman named Loretta Faggans told Dickerman that Jones was at work and that a woman picked up Jones’ ballot application. However, she told Dickerman that a short, bald-headed man had told her someone else would come back to pick up the application.
The incident report also shows several mailings of applications for ballots by mail were submitted to investigators. Some of the mailings listed "M Jackson" as a return address. In one mailing, 19 of the applications were listed as having Burns assisting.
Ward’s stipulation of evidence document showed he had the official ballot or carrier envelop of voter Keyannia Lister. According to the incident report in the case, Lister’s application for a ballot by mail listed her as disabled and that Jackson assisted with the ballot and Ward with the carrier envelope.
Lister told Sgt. Mark Richardson that the application came in the mail, but she could not remember if any part of it had been filled out. She said she does not know Jackson or Ward and that they did not assist her. Richardson said Lister seemed confused as to why their names would have been on the documents.
In one batch of 136 applications for ballots by mail reviewed by Richardson, 131 listed Jackson assisting along with 38 of the carrier envelopes, according to the document. Of the 136, Ward assisted with 15 carrier envelopes and Burns with one application and 14 carrier envelopes.
The four defendants were arrested in September 2020 after an investigation lasting more than two years. Charges included engaging in organized election fraud, illegal voting, fraudulent use of mail ballot application, unlawful possession of ballot/ballot envelope, election fraud and tampering with a governmental record with intent to harm or defraud.