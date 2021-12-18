Ella Fontenot, 7, walked with her family through the rain Saturday at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview.
She gently placed a wreath with a red bow on the headstone of U.S. Navy veteran Michael Smitherman as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.
“We’ve made this into like a family tradition,” Kirsten Fontenot said, adding that her mother started the family taking part in the ceremony each holiday season.
“We do this every year,” Kenzie Fontenot said. “Our grandpa was in the Army.”
Gregg County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Coordinator Carolyn Morton said this is the 13th Wreaths Across America at Rosewood since she started it in 2009.
National Wreaths Across America Day is a coordinated event where wreaths are laid at our Arlington National Cemetery and thousands of other cemeteries across the country to honor veterans.
“This has become a special tradition not only for our community, but for Rosewood Park itself,” she said.
The Wreaths Across America mission is “remember, honor, and teach,” Morton said.
“This simple Christmas wreath before you represents our commitment as Americans to remember the fallen,” she said during Saturday's ceremony. “We also want these wreaths to symbolize our honor to those who have served and are serving in the armed forces today and especially to their families whose sacrifices go unnoticed. And we want to teach our children the value of freedom and those who protect it, to have them understand the freedoms you enjoy today have not been free but have come with a cost that someday you yourself may have to pay.”
Similar to 2020, the event did not have guest speakers, honor guard or bagpipes due to COVID-19 concerns. Those who came out to the event helped place 380 wreaths at gravesites.
Morton thanked the wreath sponsors for their donations, including the Longview Fire Foundation, East Texas Sinus and Dizziness Center, CPA Carmela Davis, Longview Regional Medical Center and more.
This is Morton’s last year coordinating the event as location leader, and Erika Rader will take over.
“Our CERT team will still help by selling wreaths and by attending next year’s ceremony,” Morton said. She cited family obligations and CERT responsibilities as the reason for taking a step back.
“I did this to honor my own father, Lt. Col. Chaplain Vernon Bahr,” Morton said. Bahr volunteered to join the Air Force at 38 years old and was deployed to Vietnam. He served for 20 years.
A similar event was held Saturday at Shiloh Cemetery in Longview.