For almost 20 years, Highland Pines Nursing and Rehab in Longview has honored area first responders with a breakfast in remembrance of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
“It was such a horrible event, and we decided that the next year (2002) we were going to try to do an annual event for our first responders in Longview and the surrounding areas,” Physician Liaison Candace Read said. “It just turned into a great event.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the event changed from an indoor brunch with speakers and government representatives to a drive-thru event. On Friday, Highland Pines hosted the drive-thru event for the second year, with some first responders walking up to the table and others remaining in their vehicles.
“This is the safest place in town right now,” Read said, noting the police, firefighters and deputies throughout the parking lot Friday morning. “One of the firetrucks already had to leave because they got a call.”
Bags that were handed out contained breakfast foods and kolaches as well as bowls of fruit and drinks. Hand sanitizer also was included.
Highland Pines Administrator Brenda Mahan said she and her family were living in New York in 2001.
“I had family and friend that were supposed to be in the World Trade Center and just didn’t go to work that day, friends from church,” she said. “All those people who died, it’s just heartbreaking.”
Mahan said she is always moved when she thinks about all the first responders on that day who were trying to save lives.
“Since COVID, that's what everybody does every day, all the doctor and nurses and all the people out here,” she said, gesturing to the first responders at the event. “They have to go to people’s homes, not knowing if they’re going to be exposed to COVID.”
She said it is important to acknowledge that EMS and medical personnel are risking their lives every day to care for COVID patients.
“It’s hard,” Mahan said.
First responders thanked staff for providing breakfast and spent time talking to each other in the parking lot.
Gregg County Sheriff's Office Deputy Paula LeRoy grabbed a breakfast kolache and took photos with other deputies at the event.
"This is something special," she said of the event.