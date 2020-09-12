It took some heavy lifting Friday to set Longview’s Stamper Park on a course for change.
The city of Longview, with the help of PDQ America trucking in White Oak and Joyce Crane, launched a multi-purpose project — the relocation of tank cars staged so that firefighters can train on how to respond to a train derailment. The Longview Fire Department has operated a training facility at Fair and Nelson streets since the 1950s, with the rail car training area added across the street at Fair and Pecan streets in the 1990s.
The rail car training facility is one of two in the nation, said Assistant Fire Chief Steven Green, and it has attracted people from all over for the emergency response training opportunity it provided.
At the same time, though, the training facility has been a source of contention in the surrounding neighborhood because of the smoke the activities generate.
A voter-approved 2018 bond package provides funding for a couple of projects that solve that problem. First, the training facility is being relocated to what will be a new Fire and Police Training Center on about 90 acres that the Longview Economic Development Corp. provided in the Longview Business Park off Eastman Road.
“This is going to give us the opportunity to get in a place where we’re not going to bother anyone,” Green said.
Then, the bond package provides about $1.8 million to upgrade Stamper Park.
“This is like a dream come true,” District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy said Friday afternoon. Large flat bed trucks in the background were about to drive away with the tank cars and wheels on their way to their new location.
Snoddy grew up in the Stamper Park area. “This is what people have been waiting to see for years,” she said.
PDQ worked with Joyce Crane to bring two large cranes to the training field Friday morning and for large, flatbed trailers to transport the tank cars. Robin Thomas, PDQ’s relationship manager, said “working with oversize and heavy haul shipment” comes with challenges. Routing has to consider where power lines are located and which streets to use, for instance. At the site where the tanks cars were moved, land had to be cleared and a driveway built for the trucks. Railroad track was placed in advance at the new location where the tank cars will sit.
“You have to make sure you have everything in order,” Thomas said.
Stamper Park neighborhood resident I.G. Cole watched the large cranes at work Friday from his home on Park Street. He said he was “very happy, and very appreciative.”
“I was trying to figure out how in the heck they were going to get (the tanks cars) out of there,” he said.
He said he had been concerned over the years how the smoke from the training facility affected the many elderly people in the neighborhood.
“Thank God they’re taking it out now,” he said. “Better late than never.”
It will be about a year before the new training facility is complete and the burn house, climbing tower and other training equipment are removed from the Stamper Park area, city officials said. In the meantime, city officials expect work on Stamper Park to start within a couple of weeks.
The City Council previously awarded a total $4.2 million contract to Heritage Constructors of Texarkana for work that includes the Stamper Park transformation and work at four other parks.
Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron visited the site Friday as well, just before he was scheduled to have a preconstruction meeting with the firm hired to complete the work at Stamper Park.
Horseshoe courts at the north end of the park are largely unused, he said. The work will see the basketball courts relocated to where the horseshoe courts are now, with improved parking and an additional pavilion. The current basketball court area will be “reclaimed” for open space, he said. The playground will be replaced as well, with a “ninja warrior type obstacle course” playground, Caron said.
Pecan Street cuts through the park, but it will be closed off and become part of the park. Stamper Park is home to several football fields, including Womack Field. Caron said the fields will be reconfigured into two full regulation football fields and two flag football fields. Molton Street as it runs through the park also will be closed off and become a promenade and entrance to the football fields, Caron said. New and improved parking also is part of the project, along with replacement of an existing pavilion at the park.
Caron noted that one of the themes that came out of the city’s comprehensive plan was that the city should “take care of what you’ve got.” The Stamper Park project accomplishes that in several ways, he said.
“It will become a draw,” to the area, Caron said.
Snoddy said the Stamper Park area where she grew up was a “family,” where everyone knew each other. She played in what is the city’s oldest park as a child and watched it change over the years.
“It’s going to be exciting to see the transformation happening and to see the park revitalized once again, to start to take on the face of a community park actually, so very excited about that,” she said.