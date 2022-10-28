The green façade of the Broughton Recreation Center reflected in the sunlight Thursday in stark contrast to the windowless, brick structure that once stood in its place.
During a tour of the soon-to-open city of Longview facility, Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron showed the significant renovations to the more than 40-year-old building. The work was funded by the 2018 bond package.
According to Caron, one of the goals of the updates was making the facility on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard more aesthetically pleasing. He described the old Broughton as looking "institutional" with no windows other than a small sidelight in the back.
"We want it to be inviting. We want it to be recognizable as you drive by, respectful of the area, instill community pride, encourage participation, continue to be primarily youth oriented," Caron said. "We wanted to maximize the use of the facility, bring in natural light, be more efficient, have an open feel and have a community center feel rather than a recreation or exercise facility."
He said he believes the city has accomplished those goals.
The overall project including design and construction costs totaled $5.7 million. Caron said the only items that weren't funded by the 2018 bond are the exterior pavilion and splash pad, which were paid for from the Parks and Recreation Department's general fund.
Some of the changes to the facility are: a new gymnasium; improved façade; entrance renovations; adding windows for natural light; relocating the existing branch library that previously was in the back of the building; renovating meeting room spaces; expanding the parking lot; and replacing the roof.
Other changes are: resurfacing the trail outside the center and adding a connecting trail; removing and replacing the pavilion as well as the splash pad; resurfacing and striping the basketball courts; overlaying the existing parking lot; upgrading the softball field; and providing exterior seating areas and amenities for events.
"Broughton has always been a focal point of the area. Residents come here, have come here for various activities whether it's special events from MLK to Juneteenth, voting," Caron said. "So a number of of community-based activities have occurred within this facility, so it's been very important and integral in the daily lives of the community here."
Upon entering the center, the first details visitors see are a welcome desk to the left and the branch library to the right. The library has shelves installed into the walls to save space, spots for patrons to read and will have computers and printers.
Library Director Jennifer Eldridge said it has all the amenities of the main public library, and residents also can sign up for a library card at the branch.
The new gymnasium is to the right past the welcome desk and has six basketball hoops that can be raised and lowered as well as plenty of space to host basketball and volleyball games. The new gym is 6,000 square feet, which is 1,500 more than the old one, Caron said.
Broughton's old gym has been renovated and has two basketball hoops and restrooms.
The center previously had two pieces of aerobic workout equipment but now has seven. Near the equipment is a workout room with strength training equipment.
In the lobby of the center is a recreation area with a pool table, air hockey table, foosball table and more. Couches also soon will be added.
A small kitchen area also been added with three industrial size sinks, carts and a large refrigerator.
And a new e-sports gaming room also has a more modern design, from angled lights to a dark grey color scheme with accents of orange.
Caron said the room will have two large-screen televisions to broadcast games so that gamers won't have to watch over each other's shoulders while they're playing.
The city plans to open the center to the public Nov. 7, and a ribbon cutting also will take place once all the furniture for the center arrives.