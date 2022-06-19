Some areas of Lake O’ the Pines are temporarily closed during renovations, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The work began May 24, and the anticipated effects to the recreation areas will be infrequent requiring minimal temporary road closures, according to the Corps of Engineers.
These areas will experience temporary closures: Alley Creek Campground, Brushy Creek Campground, Buckhorn Creek Campground, Johnson Creek Campground and Day Use and the Overlook boat ramp.
For information, contact the Lake O’ the Pines Office at (903) 650-6475.