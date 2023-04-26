A renovation process that began in 2020 at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center is complete with the Longview City Council set to approve a final contractor payment this week.
The council awarded a $1.17 million contract in February 2022 to Transet Co. of Longview for work at the facility. Funding was allocated from city hotel occupancy tax money.
Shawn Hara, city director of community destinations, previously said funding for the Maude Cobb renovations initially were approved as part of the city's 2019-20 budget. However, the project was put on hold when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
As part of the work, the center's curtain wall, main hall floor and main hall lighting were replaced.
Gai Bennett, Longview Convention Complex manager, said many of the updates done improved features dating back to 1984 when the building was first built. The almost 40-year-old curtain wall was one such feature which would leak at the ground level anytime it rained, Bennet said. Additionally, the glass wasn't as energy efficient as modern-day glass and would raised the temperature in the lobby roughly 8 to 10 degrees on hot days, she said.
"(The new glass) is more tinted and energy efficient and doesn't leak," she said.
The main hall, where many large exhibits and events are held, had its entire electrical conduit, outlets and floor replaced. According to Hara, the electrical system in the main hall had been failing for some time, which was causing outlets not to work. He said the only option was to cut into the floor and replace the conduit.
Concrete was poured and a new surface floor added to the main hall after the conduit work was completed. The number of floor outlets was increased by 20%, which will improve efficiency when exhibitors have shows in the main hall.
Another update will prevent breakers from being tripped by overloaded circuits, Bennett said.
Lighting in the main hall also was replaced with more energy efficient LED lighting.
Separate from the work contracted with Transet Co., other improvements were made using funds from Maude Cobb's operational budget.
All the floors in the lobby were replaced; new carpet and wallpaper were installed in classrooms; walls in the main hall were painted; and new acoustic panels were installed in the main hall.
Bathrooms, which dated to 1984, were updated with new wall and floor tiles as well as new paint, Bennett said.
The upgraded bathrooms are easier to clean and keep sanitized since there's no longer a concern about grout cracking between the tiles.
According to Bennett, the renovations, especially the LED lighting and curtain wall replacement, will drastically reduce the center's use of electricity.
"Everyone who's walked in here since the remodel has commented that it looks so much better and nicer — like it's in the 21st century now," she said.
In the past, patrons who've rented space at Maude Cobb often also rent curtains or pipe and drape kits to "make a nicer looking event." With the paint scheme change from a muted beige to a more neutral blue/grey, Bennett believes patrons will see potential savings by not having to rent things to make the space look better.
The final project payment of about $59,000 to Transet Co. is set to go before the council Thursday.