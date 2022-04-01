For 31 years, Newgate Mission has met the needs of its clients at its home on South Mobberly Avenue — but the years have taken a toll on the facility.
NaTusha Howard, executive director of the mission, said recent renovations were needed to effectively serve community members.
"It's a nice space that our patrons can sit and be social and receive the services they need," she said of work performed by members of Leadership Longview Class of 2022. "It brightens up the place ... it adds to the warmth and beauty of the place."
Leadership Longview, a program part of the Longview Chamber of Commerce, aims to strengthen and transform the community through leadership development, community study and involvement, according to its website. Members of the program recently completed renovations at Newgate as part of their annual community investment project.
Howard said she received a call from Leadership Longview asking if the nonprofit organization wanted to apply for the annual project.
"They solicit nonprofits to submit a project proposal. ... You throw your hat in the ring, so to speak," she said.
According to Dave Jochum, business and leadership development director of the Longview Chamber of Commerce and program coordinator within Leadership Longview, local nonprofit groups that are members of the chamber are invited to submit a proposal for the annual project. Class members then begin a selection process to narrow down the proposals, he said.
In the past the program assisted Safety City on West Cotton Street by designing and building a teachers' area, Jochum said. The building serves as a spot for teachers to relax while their students are learning about Safety City.
This year, eight groups submitted proposals, Jochum said.
Newgate gave presentations to Leadership Longview several times, and representatives toured the mission's facility to determine areas of concern and where help was needed, said Samuel Doom, Leadership Longview Class of 2022 member.
"Between the breakfast and lunch meal services, their food pantry, amenities, faith service and the willingness to open their door to anyone, we all knew that this was the right decision to make," he said.
"We were blessed to be selected," Howard added.
Howard said facility's floors were refurbished, the bathrooms remodeled, plumbing issues were repaired, the interior and exterior of the building were painted, and new awnings, ceiling tiles and lighting fixtures were installed.
A donated television also was installed, which Howard said makes the space more usable. Clients already have started to comment on the renovations, Howard said.
"The place is beautiful. People come in and stop at the door and say, 'Wow, this has changed so much,' so it's nice to hear," she said.
An open house is set 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. April 14 at the mission where guests will be able to tour the facilities and ask questions.
Newgate Mission is at 207 S. Mobberly Ave.