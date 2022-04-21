With the completion of Phase 1, renovations are well underway at Boy Scout Troop 201’s cabin at Teague Park in Longview.

The Troop 201 Alumni Foundation is working to improve the condition of the Scout hut, which was built in 1941 and was officially designated a local historical landmark in 2019. Phase 1 of the renovation project included an upgrade to the electrical system and installation of a heating and air conditioning system.

“Over the course of the winter, we’ve put in a heating and air conditioning system and we put on a new roof,” Foundation President Jay Bissell said.

And now they are moving ahead on Phase 2, which will include removing and replacing all the deteriorated exterior wood and installing new windows and insulation.

Another significant part of the renovation included replacing the mortar in the wood.

“The oldest part of the building is kind of a log cabin structure and between the logs, in those days, they just used a mortar or cement to fill in the holes. Over the years we’ve had some of that fall out,” Bissell said. “We got a lot of the open spaces filled in; around the fireplace, we’ve had some leakage where we had some rotten wood and we’ve replaced that.”

Once this phase is complete, Bissell said they will move forward with Phase 3, which will include the construction of a new trailer storage building north of the Scout hut.

“We have a couple of trailers that we take camping and one of them has canoes on it and the other one is just a box type trailer that we put our camping equipment in,” he said. “This one will be 24-by-36 and there will be a small space in there where we will store our camping equipment. We want to keep it all uniform, so the structure itself will look pretty much like the cabin.”

Bissell said in October the project was estimated to cost around $380,000.

Several people, he said, have stepped forward to donate money, materials and time.

"We started this two or three years ago and I really didn’t know what I was doing,” he said. “As time moved along, people have just stepped forward and said, ‘here’s some money or here’s some material that will help you.’ I’ve been so blessed. It’s just kind of fallen together.”

Minor work will be done inside the building through the summer.

“Once we get the windows in we have a lot of memorabilia that has accumulated over the years that we need to put back on the walls,” Bissell said. “So we need to get all that back out of storage and start putting that up.”

Bissell is hoping the project will be complete by the end of the year.

I think the trailer shed will probably be done sometime in the fall,” he said. “We’re having a big event on May 30, which our cabin will have a small part in, so we’re pushing real hard to get the cabin ready by then.”

The event is a Memorial Day celebration in Teague Park.

“The focus will be on the veterans and the Veteran’s Memorial in the park,” Bissell said. “Longview police, Longview Fire Department and EMS, along with many other organizations will be present to interact with the public. Later in the day, Gov. Abbott will rededicate our newly renovated Scout hut as part of the day's events.”

However, Bissell said the cabin windows probably won’t be ready in time for the event.

“Due to supply chain issues everybody is facing nowadays, those windows are not going to be ready in time for May 30,” he said. “Hopefully, the rest of the building will look pretty decent by then.”

Bissell is thankful for the community's support throughout the years.

“We feel very blessed for the many ways people and organizations have supported our scouting program over the years,” Bissell said. “We look forward to partnering with the Longview community to continue this success for many years to come.”