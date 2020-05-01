GILMER — Long-awaited street repairs are coming to Union Grove, after its longtime mayor delivered several years’ savings to Upshur County for help.
The Upshur County Commissioners Court unanimously approved an interlocal agreement Thursday in which County Road and Bridge crews will pulverize, stabilize and install a 2-inch overlay on up to 4.1 miles of roads inside Union Grove city limits. In exchange, the city paid for the necessary materials, which are expected to cost between $310,000 and $320,000.
Mayor Randy Lee Simcox brought a $320,000 check to the Commissioners Court meeting, County Judge Todd Tefteller said.
“I’m been saving about 32 years,” Simcox, in his 32nd year as mayor, told commissioners. “I’ve been doing the best I can do with what I got, but there it is.”
Simcox’s original request also called for repairing roads in his city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, but “the mayor has determined that he can’t do the ETJ,” Tefteller said.
The project could take only a week if weather allows, Road and Bridge Administrator Andy Jordan said, but crews have up to 90 days to complete the task under the agreement.
As for other county roads, commissioners authorized Jordan to apply for state grant funds to repair roads damaged by oil exploration and production companies.
Upshur County already was allocated $452,000 from the Texas Department of Transportation’s County Transportation Infrastructure Grant program for repairs by oil exploration companies but not oil production companies, which Jordan said came as a surprise because he hoped for nearly $800,000.
So, the county now is applying for just more than $2 million.
“That way, the state can see how bad Upshur County needs the money,” Jordan said.
Because his crews will repair only Union Grove roads inside the city limits and not in the extraterritorial jurisdiction, Jordan said he believes his crews and equipment will be available when the state grant funds are allocated for work on county-maintained roads, he told commissioners.
In an unrelated matter, signs promoting “Shop Local First” will be installed at three county buildings after commissioners’ approval Thursday.
The Gilmer Chamber of Commerce asked that commissioners allow the signs to be placed around the Upshur County Courthouse with one on each street corner, Pct. 3 Commissioner Frank Berka said.
The request led to a short discussion, with Pct. 2 Commissioner Dustin Nicholson suggesting that a sign also be placed at the Rock Building and outside the Road and Bridge office to allow visibility on U.S. 271 — Gilmer’s busiest road — coming in from the north and south sides of the city.
In the end, the court unanimously followed Tefteller’s suggestion — one sign in front of the courthouse, one at the Rock Building and one at Road and Bridge.