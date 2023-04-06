Video footage from a Longview Waffle House does not support a woman’s self-defense claim in the March 5 shooting death of a 30-year-old man, according to an officer's report.
Rashandra Godfrey, 37, remains in the Gregg County Jail on bonds totaling $52,500, charged with murder in Michael Bauchum's death. She also is charged with fail to identify fugitive intent give false info.
Longview Detective Tyler Webb described a statement Godfrey made to him in a report he wrote about her arrest. She told the detective she and Bauchum were in a relationship between September 2022 until about two weeks before the shooting. They had gone to breakfast that morning at the Waffle House on Estes Parkway and began to argue after Bauchum looked through Godfrey's phone.
"Rashandra advised that the victim walked out of the location and got into his vehicle. ... Rashandra got into the passenger's side of the vehicle and stated that she was assaulted by the victim while in the vehicle," the report says. "She advised that she was pulled out of the vehicle, and assaulted before getting back into the passenger's side and locking herself inside.
"She stated that the victim opened the door, reached across her and retrieved a handgun from the middle console and the two began a struggle over the handgun. The handgun went off and struck the victim."
The detective reviewed video footage from the restaurant and saw Godfrey "chase" Bauchum outside.
"The two get in and out of the victim's vehicle multiple times before the victim exits the vehicle. Rashandra then exits the vehicle and attempts to assault the victim with a small suitcase-like object," the report says. "The victim then strikes Rashandra, knocking her to the ground before striking her again while she is on the ground. The victim then went and picked Rashandra up before putting her in the passenger side of the vehicle again."
The report says she then exited the vehicle "of her own will and threw the victim's vehicle keys and locked herself inside the vehicle on the passenger side.
"The victim opens the passenger door, and, upon doing so, Rashandra fires a handgun at the victim," the report says. "There is no struggle over the gun as described by Rashandra. Throughout the video, although both appear to be physically fighting one another, Rashandra appears to be the primary aggressor during the incident, which started when she chased the victim out of the Waffle House, attempting to strike him with the case, and her throwing a metal pole at the victim while he is across the vehicle from her."
The detective's report says Godfrey was arrested because her "statements of self-defense" were "inconsistent with what the video showed," and based on what a witness had seen.