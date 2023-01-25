A Gladewater jail inmate died Friday after using his jail uniform to hang himself, according to a report filed with the Texas Attorney General's Office.
Caleb Sean Denison had turned 29 on Christmas Eve. He was arrested Jan. 20 on a charge of public intoxication, a misdemeanor, according to the report.
The custodial death report that Gladewater Police Chief Gordon Freeman filed with the attorney general's office said Denison died at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 20 by suicide.
The report also states that Denison had not made suicidal statements or shown any mental health problems.
"Subject removed his jail uniform and secured the uniform to expanded metal ceiling and placed his weight on the clothing and used gravity to hang himself by the neck," the report states.
Freeman was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.