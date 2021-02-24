Gregg County commissioners heard Wednesday that county law enforcement is in compliance with the state's racial profiling law.
The reports, prepared by racial profiling consultant Dr. Alex Del Carmen, covered Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020.
Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano presented the reports Wednesday to the court, noting that all four county constable precincts and the sheriff’s office are in compliance with the law.
The reports involve data related to traffic stops, searches, arrests and more broken down into statistics for race and gender.
“I appreciate the effort that you and the constables have gone to and not causing any heartburn to people unnecessarily,” Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo said to Cerliano while discussing the reports.
Cerliano said he is glad to report that the county is in compliance.
“To be able to have Dr. Del Carman review lots of data is very important to him and each one of us individually,” he said.
Commissioners on Wednesday also approved a contract to hire EMT/paramedic Kyle Lipscomb to provide health care services at the Gregg County Jail on an “as needed basis.”
Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview also requested and was granted approval for a designation as a rural public-financed hospital. That designation will allow the hospital to receive additional funding to support services to those covered by Medicaid and those who are uninsured.