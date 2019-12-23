Teaching bilingual and English second language students is all about small groups and individualized instruction, Sabine ISD Superintendent Stacey Bryce said.
His philosophy is paying off.
Scores from the Texas Education Agency’s Results Driven Accountability Overview are varied among East Texas districts. However, one trend in the data shows schools’ bilingual and English-as-a-second language programs are successful. Sabine was one of eight area districts to get a top score in the category.
The report looks at students in three categories beyond Bilingual Education/ESL. The others are Career and Technical Education, Every Student Succeeds Act and Special Education.
The report is intended to show how well school districts are serving students in those categories. According to TEA, it evaluates State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness scores and other indicators.
Schools strive to achieve a performance level of zero. The highest level is four, which requires state intervention and monthly check-ins.
Sabine ISD achieved a zero in the Bilingual/ESL category, as did Longview, Pine Tree, Spring Hill, White Oak, Hallsville, Kilgore and Gladewater ISDs.
Practicing at home
The amount of time a student takes to learn English depends on their home situation, Bryce said. If a student is able to practice English at home, they tend to learn it faster.
“One of our high school teachers teaches conversational English courses at night at the high school for our parents that are wanting to learn to speak English,” he said. “That helps greatly with some of our kids. Our teacher works with them weekly.”
From 12 to 15 parents attend the weekly classes, Bryce said.
Sabine does not have a full bilingual program because it does not have enough students who qualify. But the district still tries to help students learning English.
“You’re still going to impact parents no matter how many you have,” he said. “That’s the key, is trying to get the English language at home, so the kid learns at a faster pace.”
Students’ culture
At Pine Tree ISD, Superintendent Steve Clugston agreed much of the success of the bilingual and ESL students the district serves is a result of the students’ culture.
Clugston said many of those students come from homes where not much English is spoken. Some are from a different country or their parents are first-generation immigrants.
“A vast majority are coming from Mexico with a very traditional, hardworking mentality among families,” he said. “They come in, and the parents have high expectations for their work ethic.”
Clugston said the younger grades are typically in a bilingual classroom, where they are taught in Spanish and English. By fifth or sixth grade, the district tries to transition to an ESL program so they mostly use English in the classroom. Students can transition sooner.
The STAAR test is given only in English in junior high and high school, Clugston said. So, the students need to be prepared to take that test in English to pass and graduate.
The district also recently added a parent liaison, Leslie Suarez, who is bilingual and grew up locally with immigrant parents, he said.
“She really understands the challenges that are facing the kids and concerns the parents may have,” Clugston said. “She’s been instrumental.”
Clugston said Pine Tree also aims to help the students learn English quickly but without losing their native language.
“We don’t want our kids who are natural Spanish speakers completely losing that language,” Clugston said. “So, we have conversational Spanish in younger grades before they start formal Spanish. It also helps create bilingual kids out of English speakers, as well.”