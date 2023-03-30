A domestic disturbance call began a police pursuit earlier this month that ended with a state trooper shooting and killing a Longview man, according to a Texas Attorney General's Office custodial death report.
Longview police responded at 3:21 a.m. March 12 to the domestic call, and officers found the suspect — later identified as 47-year-old Danny Ray Jackson — had left the residence before they arrived.
The report did not list the location of the residence.
White Oak police then attempted a routine traffic stop of Jackson, who began a pursuit, firing at officers multiple times, according to the report.
Jackson eventually drove back into Longview and crashed his vehicle in the vicinity of Texas 31 and Loop 281. Jackson got out of his vehicle, crossed Texas 31 and ended up in the parking lot of mobile home dealership Texas Premier Homes, the report said.
At this point, Longview and White Oak officers as well as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper were at the scene.
"Jackson turned toward the officers pursuing him and brandished a firearm (presumably the same one he had used to fire shots during the vehicle pursuit)," according to the report. "The DPS trooper, two Longview police officers, and a White Oak police officer fired at Jackson when he pointed the firearm in their direction, striking him twice, once in the abdomen and once in the leg. The trooper and the White Oak police officer fired their issued AR-15 style rifles, while the two Longview police officers discharged their issued handguns."
Jackson was transported to a Longview medical center where he was pronounced dead at 1:45 p.m. by Gregg County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Tim Bryan.