The ongoing effects of COVID-19 factored into the quarterly financial results reported in recent weeks by some of Longview's largest public traded employers.
• Aaon Coil Products, which employs more than 500 people at its newly expanded plant in Longview, reported higher quarterly sales but lower net income compared with a year ago. Net sales were $138.6 million, up 2.8 percent from almost $135 million a year earlier. Net income was almost $15.6 million, down from almost $20.5 million a year earlier.
"The year over year increase in net sales was driven by price increases and a favorable product mix, partially offset by unit volumes which were down approximately 11.2%. The decline in volume was mainly a result of a very tight labor market that restricted the company's production ramp-up plans," a company statement said. "While overall headcount has increased throughout the year, the increase is related to our Longview facility, with our Tulsa facility being slightly down year over year.
"In addition to labor shortage challenges, raw material inflation weighed on gross profit and earnings. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, gross profit declined 11.8% and as a percent of sales, contracted 430 basis points to 26.0%, both of which were a result of three factors. The first factor is the increase in material costs and wages rising quicker than previously announced price increases could counteract.
"Second, minor supply chain disruptions caused production to slow and be less efficient. Those inefficiencies together with lower overall production limited the Company's ability to absorb certain fixed costs. Third, the Company's Longview facility suffered from COVID-19 related absenteeism in the quarter which reduced the production of coils that were needed to complete units in Tulsa...."
• Eastman Chemical Co.’s third quarter financial results set a record with $2.72 billion in sales, the company reported. That’s up from $2.653 billion in the second quarter and $2.122 billion a year earlier.
Third quarter earnings before interest and taxes were $370 million and $2.57 per diluted share. A year ago, earnings before adjustments were $243 million and $1.18 per share.
• Community Health Systems, parent company of Longview Region Medical Center, reported third quarter results of slightly lower revenues and income than a year earlier.
Net operating revenues were $3.115 billion, down .4 percent from a year earlier, and net income was $111 million, or 85 cents per diluted share. That compares to net income of $112 million, or 97 cents per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.
The third quarter saw Community Health Systems treat its largest number of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic started, the company reported.
“We are grateful to our medical staffs, clinical support teams and hospital leaders who again ensured exceptional care for their patients during this latest surge,” Community Health Systems CEO Tim L. Hingtgen said in a prepared statement. “We are also pleased with our results this quarter, especially as we balanced the demands of caring for COVID-19 patients while remaining focused on our growth strategies, key investments and operational improvement plans, which we believe will continue to drive positive results in the future.”
• Dollar General, which operates a distribution center in Longview's North Business Park that employs almost 900 people, saw decreased profits in its second quarter.
The company reported net income of $637 million, down 19.1 percent from $787.6 million a year earlier.
Diluted earnings per share decreased 13.8% to $2.69 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $3.12 in the second quarter of 2020.
• Trinity Industries, which has several rail car facilities in the Longview area, reported quarterly revenues of about $503.5 million, up from $459.4 million a year earlier. The company attributed the increase to increased demand and higher pricing.
Net income was $32.4 million, up from $25.1 million in the same quarter a year ago. Quarterly earnings per share also were up to 33 cents from 21 cents a year ago. The company employs close to 500 people locally.
• Mortgage company Mr. Cooper reported net income of $299 million, up from $214 million a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $3.29, up from $2.18 a year ago.
• EnPro Industries, parent company of STEMCO in Longview, reported a quarterly profit of $27.6 million, compared with a $19.4 million loss for the same quarter in 2020. Quarterly sales totaled $283.1 million, up from $268.3 million a year earlier.