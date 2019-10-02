Crime was generally up in 2018 at Longview-area college campuses, although Kilgore College reported a significant decrease in burglaries.
Under the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, all colleges and universities that receive federal financial aid must release campus crime statistics and security information annually by Oct. 1.
The statistics include crimes reported to campus law enforcement related to criminal offenses, dating or domestic violence, sexual violence, arrests and referrals for disciplinary action.
LeTourneau University
Liquor law and drug abuse violation discipline referrals, each with three, were the top offenses in 2018 at LeTourneau University in Longview. Drug abuse violations increased from zero in 2017, while one liquor law violation was recorded in 2017.
Additionally, one case of on-campus domestic violence and on-campus dating violence were reported. There were none reported in 2017.
Domestic violence, according to the report, is defined as “physical harm, bodily injury, assault or the threat of physical harm directed toward persons who have a child in common, and persons cohabiting or formerly cohabiting.”
According to the report, dating violence is defined as “violence committed by a person who is or has been in a social relationship of a romantic or intimate nature with the victim.”
Kilgore College
Reported burglaries at Kilgore College plunged from eight in 2017 to one.
Police Chief Heath Ceriker said in an email that the decline is a result of consolidation between departments.
“Last year, our housing department and campus police department were both placed under the college’s Public Safety and Risk Management Division,” he said. “This created a better-coordinated effort between the two departments. Campus police and housing were able to better monitor students living on campus because of better communication and planning.”
There was one case each of robbery and aggravated assault on campus in 2018. While the number of robberies is the same as 2017, there were no aggravated assaults reported in 2017.
There were 12 arrests on campus in 2018: one for a weapons violation; 10 for drug abuse violations; and one for liquor law violations. The single weapons violation arrest is unchanged from 2017, while the drug abuse arrests are an increase from eight in 2017. There were three liquor law violations in 2017.
Six drug abuse violations in 2018 occurred on campus student housing facilities, and campus police made three drug abuse violation arrests on public property in 2018 compared with zero in 2017.
There were nine on campus disciplinary actions for drug abuse violations in 2018, an increase from six in 2017. And there were seven cases of disciplinary action for liquor law violations in 2018, which is an increase from three in 2017.
Ceriker said the report was made available Wednesday and not by the Tuesday deadline because a last-minute question about a statistic needed to be checked, and the department did not want to release inaccurate information.
Kilgore College- Longview campus
One drug abuse arrest was reported on campus in 2018, an increase from zero in 2017.
UT Tyler Longview University CenterOne on-campus stalking case was reported in 2018 at the UT Tyler Longview University Center. None were reported in 2017.
According to the report, stalking is defined as “a course of conduct directed at a specific person that involves repeated visual or physical proximity, nonconsensual communication, or verbal, written, or implied threats, or a combination thereof, that would cause a reasonable person fear.”
The stalking case was the only reported crime at the campus.
University of Texas at Tyler
Two cases of on-campus rape and one case of fondling were reported in 2018 at the University of Texas at Tyler. The number of reported rapes is the same as 2017, while the fondling case is an increase from zero.
Three burglaries were reported on campus in 2018, a decrease from four in 2017. One motor vehicle theft was reported, which is the same as 2017.
One case of domestic violence was reported on campus in 2018, an increase from zero in 2017, and there were five stalking cases reported on campus, an increase from one in 2017.
Arrests for liquor law violations decreased by three to 24 in 2018. However, arrests for on-campus drug violations increased with 43 in 2018 compared with 25 in 2017.
East Texas Baptist University
Twelve burglaries were reported to East Texas Baptist University police in 2018, an increase from 10 in 2017.
One one-campus rape was reported to police; there were none reported in 2017.
Campus police saw an increase in disciplinary referrals for liquor law violations: 78 in 2018 compared with 39 in 2017. Disciplinary referrals for drug abuse violations also slightly increased to six in 2018 compared with four in 2017.
Panola College
At Panola College, one case of on-campus aggravated assault was reported in 2018, while none were reported in 2017. One case of aggravated assault was reported to campus police on public property in 2018, up from zero in 2017.
Arrests for drug abuse violations on campus dropped from three in 2017 to one in 2018, and there was one arrest in student housing for a drug abuse violation.
Northeast Texas Community College
One burglary case and one stalking case were reported in 2018 at Northeast Texas Community College in Mount Pleasant, while there were six drug abuse violations on campus that led to discipline referrals.
The burglary and stalking cases decreased from two each reported in 2017.
On-campus drug abuse violations increased from four in 2017.
Tyler Junior College
Four rapes on Tyler Junior College campus property were reported to campus police in 2018, which is a decrease from nine in 2017. Three rapes were reported to campus police on campus student housing, which is a decrease from six in 2017.
TJC police responded to six cases of aggravated assault on campus property — an increase from one in 2017 — and one on campus student housing in 2018.
Six campus burglaries and three burglaries on campus student housing were reported in 2018. Campus burglaries decreased from nine in 2017, while campus student housing burglaries dropped from five.
There was one motor vehicle theft on campus in 2018, an increase from zero in 2017.
On campus, there were two cases of dating violence reported in 2018, which is the same as 2017.
Campus police made two disciplinary referrals for weapons violations, an increase by one from 2017.
Arrests for drug abuse violation decreased significantly, down from 19 in 2017 to five in 2018. The disciplinary referrals for drug abuse violations also declined, from 34 in 2017 to 11 in 2018.
Disciplinary referrals for liquor law violations also plunged in 2018 to eight compared with 28 in 2017. One arrest for liquor law violations was recorded in 2018.