Texas Republicans were ahead in a slew of key state office races late Tuesday, including lieutenant governor and attorney general.
As of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton had 54.1% of the ballots, leading Democrat Rochelle Garza, who had 43.2%.
The attorney general is the top lawyer in Texas, representing the state in mostly civil litigation. Paxton is seeking a third term, and his tenure has been clouded by a high-profile securities fraud indictment and an FBI investigation into claims of malfeasance while in office.
Garza is a former lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union from the Rio Grande Valley.
Meanwhile, incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick had 54.4% of the votes, leading Democratic challenger Mike Collier with 43.2%.
The lieutenant governor, the second-highest executive in the state, presides over the state Senate.
Collier also was the Democratic nominee in 2018.
During a campaign stop in October in Tyler, Patrick said Collier’s polices are similar to those of President Joe Biden, adding that people “don’t want Joe Biden’s America in Texas.”
Patrick spoked about the need for more natural gas, coal or nuclear energy production in the state.
He also told attendees at the Tyler event that he hears from Texans that they want a secure southern border, and he wants to work to make that happen.
The state is spending about $4.5 billion of taxpayer money this year on the National Guard, state troopers, aircraft, cameras and more to keep the border secure, Patrick said. He added that’s more than 10 times the $400 million typically spent, and it’s because of Biden’s policies.
Patrick also said he wanted to use part of the state’s budget surplus to increase the state’s homestead exemption by $15,000 to $55,000 a year.
During a September campaign stop in Longview, Collier criticized the way Patrick responded to issues with the power grid, property taxes and border security.
He also criticized the state’s educational system, saying there should be small class sizes, increased pay for teachers and a more stable teacher retirement system, among other issues.
“The main thing I want to impress upon you ... is when you think about the ways the state affects people in their lives and what Democrats stand for, you find out pretty quickly that what we stand for is what Texans stand for,” he told attendees at the Longview event. “We are not the fringe party. We are not ideological zealots. We are the ones that want, for example, great public schools. We want great public schools because that’s where the students are, and we have a moral obligation to all of our young people — not just the sons and daughters of the affluent — but all of our young people to get a great education so they can be good productive citizens.”
In the race for the open land commissioner post, Republican Dawn Buckingham had 56.7% of the votes compared with 41.9% for Democrat Jay Kleberg.
The land commissioner oversees an agency that manages 13 million acres of state land, administers disaster recovery funds, contributes to public school funding and has administrative control of the Alamo.
In other state races, incumbent Republican Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian was leading Democratic challenger Luke Warford with 56.1% of the ballots.
And incumbent Republican Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller had the lead over Democrat Susan Hays. Miller had 52.2% of the votes as of about 10:15 p.m. compared with 47.8% for Hays.