The Republican Party of Texas chairman on Friday joined a group of elected officials calling for five GOP county chairs in the state — including Lee Lester in Harrison County — to resign over social media posts he says do not reflect the principles of the party.
State GOP Chairman James Dickey said in a statement that he called Lester and county chairs in Bexar, Neuces, Comal counties along with the chair-elect in Harris County about the posts that largely related to the recent death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes as Floyd pleaded that he couldn’t breathe.
“Americans nationwide and in Texas were shocked and grieved over the tragic injustice of George Floyd’s death,” Dickey said. “As a political party organized in Texas by African-Americans over 150 years ago, the Republican Party of Texas continues to fight for our founding principle of equality under the law.
“Their actions do not reflect the Republican Party of Texas’ history, values, members, or principles,” he said.
Lester created a post in the Republican Party of Harrison County Texas Facebook group that pedaled a theory that Floyd’s death was a staged event.
It was the same racist conspiracy theor that led Gov. Greg Abbott to call for the resignations of other county party officials across Texas.
"These comments are disgusting and have no place in the Republican Party or in public discourse," Abbott spokesman John Wittman said in a statement Thursday morning.
Reached for comment Friday morning, Lester said he shared the post to get people to think for themselves. He said they were not his words.
"I wasn't there. I don't know what went on," he said of Floyd's death, for which a Minneapolis police officer has been charged with murder.
Lester emphasized that if Floyd was killed by police, those officers have now been fired and arrested and it was important for the judicial system to do its work. He also stated that if the judicial system in America was broken, perhaps people should also protest that.
"People are not to be tried in the media in the United States," he said. "Why don't we try to unify people? We should all be simply classified as Americans."
Late Thursday, The Texas Tribune reported that Keith Nielsen, the GOP chairman-elect in Harris County, posted an image on Facebook earlier this week that showed a Martin Luther King Jr. quote — "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere" — on a background with a banana. The juxtaposition of the quote and the banana can be read as an allusion to equating black people with monkeys, a well-worn racist trope. Nielsen appears to have deleted the post and apparently addressed it on his Facebook page Thursday evening.
The Texas Tribune said it became aware of Nielsen's post after Abbott called for the resignation of the Bexar County and Nueces County chairs.
U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, a Houston Republican, said in a statement to the Tribune that "Nielsen has no place in our party. Not now. Not ever" — and called his post "a sad reminder that such blatant ignorance and bigotry still exists."
Even later Thursday, Democrats criticized a fourth post from a GOP chair on Facebook. Sue Piner, chair of the Comal County GOP, shared a post on Sunday that included an image of liberal billionaire George Soros and text that said, "I pay white cops to murder black people. And then I pay black people to riot because race wars keep the sheep in line."
Piner could not be immediately reached for comment about the post. The unfounded Soros conspiracy theory is among many that have spread online as Americans have protested policy brutality.