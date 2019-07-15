The Republican Party of Texas is getting back to basics as it eyes 2020 after the losses it took down the ballot from the all-too-close Senate bid by Democrat Beto O’Rourke in 2018.
Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey — who was in Longview on Monday — said he does not believe November’s loss of a dozen Republican-held seats in the Texas House was the result of the hard-right turn the Legislature took in 2017. That session was highlighted by the so-called bathroom bill and internal tussles between the rigidly conservative Senate and more moderate House.
“The (2018) election results don’t indicate that the losses were ideological at all,” Dickey said during a one-day drive up from GOP headquarters in Austin.
He pointed to two Republican House candidates who lost bids for Dallas-area seats last November.
“They represent a wide spectrum of the Republican party position,” he said. “The fact they both lost their position does not indicate it was ideological at all, but it was the last vestige of straight-ticket voting.”
The 2017 Legislature eliminated straight-ticket voting, in which a voter checks one box to cast ballots for all the candidates in a party. The law goes into effect Sept. 1, 2020. Dickey and the party at large blamed straight-ticket voting for much of O’Rourke’s near upset of Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, coming within a half a percentage point.
“With the absence of straight-ticket voting, we will have the army of people necessary to turn out Republicans up and down the ballot in every county in Texas,” he said.
Dickey also credited rural areas such as Longview for overpowering O’Rourke’s strong showing in Dallas and other metros.
“The first message I want to bring to the great people of East Texas is, “Thank you,’” he said, citing substantial margins for Cruz in both East and West Texas. “It was far too close, and, thankfully, rural Texas provided the (winning) margin, and that’s not anything we take for granted.”
Dickey, who won his own second term leading the state GOP during the June 2018 primary, said he was in Longview as part of the state party push to register voters and recruit and train volunteers and candidates for the 2020 election cycle that’s already in motion.
“Plans and efforts for 2020 are well underway already,” he said. “We fully expect to increase voter turnout for the next election. We know that we not only need to have our base turn out, but we need to increase the Republican vote for 2020 significantly. ... In Texas, we’ve had 12 elections in a row where we won every statewide office. That is not anything at all that we should or could take for granted. And we do not. We will do what we think is necessary for 2020 to earn every vote.”
That means defending the nine Texas House seats the GOP retained by five points or less and reclaiming those it lost in November, he said.
“We lost 12 House seats, and all of them were in the major metro areas,” he said, adding the close wins also were clustered in Houston and Dallas/Fort Worth. “We’ve had staff in D-FW since January. It is by far the earliest point at which the Republican Party, as far back as I can tell, that I think the Republican Party’s had field staff out during a cycle, training volunteers, recruiting and training candidates. That’s in addition to voter registration.”
He said the state party also is on a mission “ ... to make sure every Democratic candidate in the state has a challenger.”
It’s arguably 10 times more important for parties to have a majority when the 87th legislative session convenes in 2021. Those state lawmakers will have the once-a-decade job of redrawing political lines to conform to changes in the 2020 census.
“The stakes are not only high for redistricting in Texas and the impact that would have for the next decade,” he said. “But also for the end of the incredible Texas miracle that we’ve seen over the last 15 years. Sixteen years ago, Republicans finally got full control of all three branches (of government) in Texas. What is at stake is very much the Texas way of life.”