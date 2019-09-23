Longview municipal advisers are taking a closer eye to the Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center.
On Monday, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board members asked for information about needed maintenance or other repairs to the 70-year-old rec center on S. High Street. Their request came following complaints from a local resident.
“We would like for at least the basic maintenance to be taken into consideration,” Marsha Johnson said at the board’s regular meeting. Johnson complained about mold found at the rec center as well as other issues that one board member called dangerous.
“This is something that was taken up also when (former) City Manager (David) Willard was here and we’re still seeing not the progress that was promised,” Johnson said. “Right now, the maintenance and the broken showers and the ragged tiles not only looks bad for us but also jeopardizes the city of Longview if someone falls or gets hurt.”
Sherry Krueger, one of the board’s longest-serving members, said that mold issues are simply a janitorial staff matter.
“All it will take is some bleach and a little scrub brush,” Krueger said, but as for other issues brought up by Johnson, “what I saw there needs to be addressed... I saw that some of that stuff is dangerous.”
Johnson spoke during citizen comment, but the board couldn’t take any action on her request because Paula Martin Jones wasn’t specifically on the agenda, Parks Director Scott Caron said.
Board members asked that Caron provides updates on the rec center’s maintenance at their next regular meeting at noon Monday, Oct. 28, at City Hall.
Caron added that there are several improvements being made to Paula Martin Jones, including new windows, renovations to the front steps and new fitness equipment installation.
Johnson suggested that the city not forget Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center considering it recently passed a bond proposition for parks improvements, but Caron said that none of that bond money was set aside for the rec center.
“We’re at a time now that school has started back that we have a lot of LeTourneau (University) students that usually use the pool for their training, which brings in their parents and siblings for use, so we’ve increased our usage of the Paula Martin Jones facility,” Johnson said. “We don’t want to put people off by how it looks.”