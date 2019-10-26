Longview Housing Authority Executive Director Cheteva Marshall cleaned house Saturday by discarding an old nightstand and car rim at the Gregg County Pct. 3 Barn on Harrison Road.
Marshall said she came to the barn because she learned about the free Gregg County Clean-Up Day taking place there. The county also hosted the event at the Pct. 1 Barn on FM 449 in Longview and Pct. 4 Barn in Kilgore.
"I never come out this way," said Marshall, a Longview resident for a decade.
About a half hour earlier, Chris Allen of Liberty City loaded a lawnmower from the bed of his pickup into one of two 30-cubic yard bins. Allen also parted ways with broken windows and a weed eater.
As Allen drove off, Kelly Mitchell, assistant superintendent for roads and bridges for Pct. 3, said, "See you, buddy."
The county conducts cleanup days three or four times a year, and the event Saturday was typical, Mitchell said. He said the intent of the event is to discourage illegal dumping.
"People throw their trash out all over the place," he said.
Enough loads arrived by late morning to reach near capacity in the bins.
Ten to 12 pickup loads and some trailers arrived by 11:15 a.m. — three hours and 15 minutes after the event started — said Larry Baker, who was performing community service for a drunken driving conviction.
Three other men performing community service and three county employees were on hand to help residents unload their vehicles, Mitchell said. He added Republic Services will dump the contents of the bins used during the cleanup event at the Pinehill Landfill near Kilgore.
Earlier Saturday, about 12 veterans gathered at Teague Park in Longview to repair the wall panels of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, said David Applewhite, commander of American Legion Post 280 in Kilgore.
However, he said the rain cut short an activity that was expected to go on for three hours. He added moisture had gotten between the wall and the wall's main panels.
He said volunteers who gathered from American Legion posts in Longview and Kilgore evaluated what needs to be done and have planned another event before Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Applewhite, secretary of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 987 in Longview, said a Vietnam veterans car show is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Teague Park, 415 American Legion Blvd.