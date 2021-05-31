TYLER — Friends, family, residents and veterans gathered Monday morning around the flagpole at the Homestead gated community in Tyler to honor men and women who died serving their country.
The small Memorial Day ceremony at Homestead Townhomes, a community for people age 55 and up, was full of patriotic spirit, from people wearing red, white and blue, to those singing the national anthem. Veterans from World War II to the Vietnam War era were in attendance.
The event kicked off as C.R. Futrell presented a United States flag to the nine veterans who were present. Futrell is a resident of Homestead and normally tends to the flagpole since its installation three years ago. He said that every year the community has a Memorial Day ceremony at the flagpole.
“I’m very proud to do that; I’m very proud of our country,” said Futrell, who is not a veteran but admires them for their service.
After the presentation of the new flag, veterans placed it on the flagpole and raised it to half-mast.
Rudy Ardis, a U.S. Navy veteran who served from 1945 to 1947, said he was pleased with the turnout by residents.
“It kind of breaks you down a little bit because it’s been so long ago, for me anyway,” Ardis said. “So, you don’t think much about it at the time because you’re just doing what everyone else is doing, but it’s good.”
Ardis said the most challenging point of his service was when a ship went down while he was on board. They had been in the north Atlantic when a floating mine blew up the ship, he said. It was 24 hours before the British Coastguard could pick them up.
Ardis said he did not know if everyone survived the explosion. He does know he did not see some of his fellow service members after the incident.
The crew was then sent to England for three or four months before heading home.
For Ardis, Memorial Day is a day to remember.
“It’s nice that everybody remembers,” he said. “Things like this, it’s nice for people to single you out. People you don’t even know come up and shake your hand. It’s real nice. You don’t expect it. It just shocks me every time somebody does it.”