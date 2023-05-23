After an overwhelming community response and more than 100 animals vaccinated and microchipped, the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center aims to bring back its free drive-thru clinic.
On Saturday, the shelter, in partnership with Longview Pets Are Worth Saving (PAWS), held its first ever free vaccine and microchip clinic as part of its The Nina Effect campaign. The campaign honors former shelter employee Nina Allen who died in a wreck on Interstate 20 in Harrison County when her car struck another vehicle.
Animal Services Manager Chris Kemper said after Allen's death, the shelter knew it wanted to do something special to honor her legacy and continue helping the animals in the community that were so important to her.
"She was such a light in everything she did, whether it was helping animals or helping people, and that was just what she lived for, so we decided that the best thing we could do was come up with a campaign and we would do it in her name and we’d put together proactive community outreach projects," Kemper said previously.
The new program is one of three the shelter holds and was funded entirely by donations received in Allen's name after her passing, he said. According to Kemper, the shelter received over $20,000 in donations in her name.
The clinic started at 9 a.m. but staff showed up two hours prior and by that point cars were already lined up in preparation, he said. Numerous vet technicians from area vet hospitals donated their time to help with the clinic along with three local veterinarians including Dr. Christine Prior, Dr. Carissa Dale and Dr. Katelyn Bordelon, he said.
The clinic is the largest community outreach project the shelter has ever taken on in terms of giving back to the community, he added.
Remaining donation funds are set to go toward two of its other programs- the Spay It Forward voucher program and the shelter's food bank. Kemper added the shelter is still taking donations which help keep the programs going.
"The hope is that through these projects we decrease the number of animals in the shelter," he said. "By getting animals microchipped we help lost animals make it back home and then by vaccinating animals we help offset the cost for people who are struggling to feed their animals."
He added with the cost of living being as high as it is, some people may struggle to make ends meet for themselves, thus impacting their ability to support the cost of an animal.
"It can be hard even for middle class people who have jobs to still be living paycheck to paycheck and anything that we can do to help people be able to make ends meet...may be the difference between them having to surrender their animal and not surrender their animal," Kemper said.
The shelter "absolutely" plans to hold the event again and Kemper said he and shelter staff plan to learn from it and improve for the next time around. While he expected the clinic to be popular, the turnout far exceeded his expectations, he said.
The overwhelming enthusiasm from the community, while appreciated, led to there being a cut off for cars, he said.
"At a certain number we had to cut it off because we ran out of time and resources and we hope to put in place a better system to not have to turn anyone away next time," he said.
Learning how to manage time and resources will be something staff works on to prepare for the next time it holds the clinic, he said.
The campaign is set to continue through May — Allen's birth month.