Organizers say they expect a final number from the North East Texas Homeless Consortium's annual Point in Time count to be on par with the 2022 survey.
The city's Homeless Resource Day on Thursday provided a hub for the consortium to conduct its count.
The survey typically involves trained volunteers counting homeless people staying at local shelters as well as people who are “unsheltered” — meaning those sleeping in cars or outdoors. The count provides a snapshot of the number of homeless people as well as key demographics pertaining to them.
Count Lead Chesley Knowles said Thursday afternoon that the survey is on track to be similar to this past year, which was 180 people.
She said the count helps bring awareness to communities about the needs and struggles of people experiencing homelessness.
"It also helps to bring funding in to our community to help provide resources and rental assistance and other supportive services to help the cycle of homelessness," Knowles said.
She explained that since the count is just a one-day snapshot of the number of homeless people, the actual figure is always higher.
She added that volunteers would continue the count into Thursday night at Longview shelters to account for people who weren't at the resource day.
An official Point in Time number won't be made available likely until February, Knowles said.
This story will be updated.