Two Longview school superintendents say recently released state standardized test results show their districts took appropriate action during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep students’ educations on track.
Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Penny Fleet said her initial assessment of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness results is “we’re very pleased with what we’re seeing."
The Texas Education Agency released scores June 28 and said in a statement that the results show learning disruptions caused by COVID-19 led to an increase in the number of students not meeting grade level on the exams in almost every area compared with 2019 results.
The state also said districts with higher percentages of students learning remotely experienced greater declines in scores.
“We were above in a lot of places and right there at it in some others,” Pine Tree ISD Superintendent Steve Clugston said about his district's results. “I would say overall, in most areas, we saw a lot of growth in our scores, although not as much as we hoped. I know some of that effect was due to the pandemic.”
At Spring Hill, districtwide results this year for students in grades three through eight showed a higher percentage reached the “approaches grade level” benchmark than the state average in every subject. In Pine Tree ISD, all third- and fourth-grade scores surpassed the state average along with reading scores in grade seven and math scores in grades five and eight.
A major difference this year in the test results is that scores from 2020 are not available after testing that year was canceled.
In the time since scores were released from the 2019 tests, school districts across the state have dealt with empty classrooms, various forms of remote learning and how to safely bring back students for in-person instruction.
In reading, fewer Spring Hill third-and fifth-graders met grade level compared with 2019, while grade six was the same as in 2019 at 45% of students.
"Meets grade level" indicates the student is highly likely to succeed in the next grade but could still need some short-term intervention, according to TEA.
Spring Hill students in fourth, seventh and eighth grades had higher scores in reading than in 2019.
In math, four Spring Hill grades — third, sixth, seventh and eighth — had scores lower than in 2019 with grades four and five producing higher scores.
The results in writing for Spring Hill fourth-and seventh-grades were higher this year compared with 2019. And in science, Spring Hill students in fifth grade had lower scores than in 2019, but eighth-grade scores were higher in science and in social studies.
Fleet said efforts at the beginning of this past school year for teachers to tailor instruction to different students’ modes of learning — remote and in person — took a toll on everyone involved.
“We knew that had an impact all the way around,” she said. “It had an impact on our staff, and it had an impact on students.”
Fleet said the majority of students learning virtually were not able to keep pace like those who were in class. After monitoring progress in the fall, the district made a change.
“So, we did make the decision to bring all of the students back in January,” Fleet said.
She said the STAAR scores were telling about the impact the pandemic had on education with scores statewide down compared with 2019, the last year for which data is available, and she said the district did not follow that trend.
“The fact that we were able to pretty much maintain what we had from 2019, we’re happy about that,” she said.
Fleet said Spring Hill used what she called interventions and in-class instruction to address any gaps students faced as the year progressed.
She said the STAAR results are important to be sure students are on track to know what they should when they leave one grade level to advance to the next.
“If we’ve taught the standards to the level that thy are developed to be taught, the tests will take care of themselves,” she said.
Other school districts serving Longview students saw larger declines in their recent STAAR scores compared with those in 2019, which more closely align with what schools saw across the state.
Spring Hill STAAR scores 2021
|Grade
|Reading
|Math
|Writing
|Science
|Social studies
|3
|87% Approaches, 53% Meets, 33% Masters
|82% Approaches, 47% Meets, 27% Masters
|4
|82% Approaches, 56% Meets, 29% Masters
|89% Approaches, 73% Meets, 56% Masters
|75% Approaches, 47% Meets, 18% Masters
|5
|77% Approaches, 56% Meets, 44% Masters
|86% Approaches, 56% Meets, 35% Masters
|64% Approaches, 31% Meets, 14% Masters
|6
|78% Approaches, 43% Meets, 14% Masters
|89% Approaches, 44% Meets, 17% Masters
|7
|82% Approaches, 57% Meets, 32% Masters
|68% Approaches, 18% Meets, 2% Masters
|83% Approaches, 55% Meets, 14% Masters
|8
|91% Approaches, 68% Meets, 35% Masters
|90% Approaches, 71% Meets, 22% Masters
|85% Approaches, 61% Meets, 36% Masters
|78% Approaches, 47% Meets, 27% Masters
Spring Hill STAAR results — meets grade level or above in reading
|Grade
|2019
|2021
|Difference
|3
|58%
|53%
|-5 percentage points
|4
|55%
|56%
|+1 percentage point
|5
|65%
|56%
|-9 percentage points
|6
|43%
|43%
|none
|7
|55%
|57%
|+2 percentage points
|8
|63%
|68%
|+5 percentage points
Spring Hill STAAR results — meets grade level or above in math
|Grade
|2019
|2021
|Difference
|3
|52%
|47%
|-5 percentage points
|4
|64%
|73%
|+9 percentage points
|5
|51%
|56%
|+5 percentage points
|6
|60%
|44%
|-16 percentage points
|7
|33%
|18%
|-15 percentage points
|8
|72%
|71%
|-1 percentage point
State averages
Texas students’ scores showed declines in reading and math compared with 2019 with larger declines in math for students in grades three through eight.
In reading, Texas students overall in grades three through eight scored between 61% and 72% to reach “approaches grade level” with sixth-grade students having the lowest scores.
In math, statewide percentages ranged between 54% and 69% with seventh-grade students having the lowest average score. Approaches grade level means the student is likely to succeed in the next grade up with academic intervention and is considered a passing score.
Texas students in fourth-and seventh-grades also take the writing test, and 53% and 61%, respectively, scored high enough to achieve approaches grade level or higher.
Science students in fifth-and eighth-grades scored 61% and 67%, respectively, in the category. In eighth-grade social studies, the state average for approaches grade level was 56%.
Statewide results in math showed declines across the board for students in third-through eighth-grades in math this year compared with 2019 with differences for meets grade level as high as 20 percentage points for eighth-grade students.
In reading, Texas students this year showed scores of between 3 and 8 percentage points lower than in 2019 for meets grade level.
State STAAR scores 2021
|Grade
|Reading
|Math
|Writing
|Science
|Social studies
|3
|68% Approaches, 38% Meets, 19% Masters
|61% Approaches, 30% Meets, 14% Masters
|4
|63% Approaches, 36% Meets, 18% Masters
|58% Approaches, 35% Meets, 21% Masters
|53% Approaches, 26% Meets, 8% Masters
|5
|72% Approaches, 45% Meets, 30% Masters
|69% Approaches, 43% Meets, 24% Masters
|61% Approaches, 30% Meets, 12% Masters
|6
|61% Approaches, 31% Meets, 14% Masters
|66% Approaches, 34% Meets, 15% Masters
|7
|68% Approaches, 44% Meets, 25% Masters
|54% Approaches, 25% Meets, 11% Masters
|61% Approaches, 31% Meets, 9% Masters
|8
|72% Approaches, 45% Meets, 21% Masters
|60% Approaches, 35% Meets, 10% Masters
|67% Approaches, 42% Meets, 23% Masters
|56% Approaches, 27% Meets, 13% Masters
Statewide STAAR results — meets grade level or above in reading
|Grade
|2019
|2021
|Difference
|3
|44%
|38%
|-6 percentage points
|4
|43%
|36%
|-7 percentage points
|5
|51%
|45%
|-6 percentage points
|6
|36%
|31%
|-5 percentage points
|7
|47%
|44%
|-3 percentage points
|8
|53%
|45%
|-8 percentage points
Statewide STAAR results — meets grade level or above in math
|Grade
|2019
|2021
|Difference
|3
|48%
|30%
|-18 percentage points
|4
|46%
|35%
|-11 percentage points
|5
|56%
|43%
|-7 percentage points
|6
|45%
|34%
|-11 percentage points
|7
|41%
|25%
|-16 percentage points
|8
|55%
|35%
|-20 percentage points
Pine Tree ISD
At Pine Tree ISD, reading scores show higher percentages of students in grades three through eight reached meets grade level.
Math results more closely resemble state numbers.
Fourth was the only grade with a higher percentage of students reaching meets grade level this year compared with 2019. Fifth-grade students tied their 2019 counterparts at 47% in attaining grade level. The other four grade levels fell below results from two years ago.
Clugston said the struggles in math make sense through the lens of the pandemic. Reading, he said, just about any parent can easily help with. Math, on the other hand, involves new material.
“Math is a different animal to teach. It builds on itself,” Clugston said. “… Because it’s new material every year, I think the pandemic affected it a little bit more.”
Clugston said he is glad students took the test because it gives administrators an idea of where students are at and a way to compare with state results. He said the district reacted in a way to help reduce the pandemic’s impact in what has been called the "COVID slide."
“For us, I think we mitigated it fairly well, but we’re not going to completely overcome it in one year,” Clugston said. “We want to continue to see our kids thrive and reach their full potential and be all they can be. It lets us know we’re not on a bad path, but we’ve still got some climbing to do, and we’ll get there.
He said by the second semester, the number of remote students in the district amounted to less than 5% of its students, and having students back in classrooms made a difference.
“Remote did not wind up being good for most kids,” he said. “The kids we brought back seemed to do much better face to face.”
Pine Tree STAAR scores 2021
|Grade
|Reading
|Math
|Writing
|Science
|Social studies
|3
|74% Approaches, 42% Meets, 19% Masters
|73% Approaches, 35% Meets, 14% Masters
|4
|71% Approaches, 40% Meets, 19% Masters
|71% Approaches, 44% Meets, 26% Masters
|56% Approaches, 25% Meets, 4% Masters
|5
|68% Approaches, 39% Meets, 23% Masters
|77% Approaches, 47% Meets, 20% Masters
|59% Approaches, 20% Meets, 5% Masters
|6
|59% Approaches, 28% Meets, 13% Masters
|62% Approaches, 27% Meets, 9% Masters
|7
|69% Approaches, 42% Meets, 22% Masters
|52% Approaches, 19% Meets, 0% Masters
|59% Approaches, 28% Meets, 4% Masters
|8
|70% Approaches, 44% Meets, 16% Masters
|77% Approaches, 45% Meets, 10% Masters
|70% Approaches, 41% Meets, 21% Masters
|60% Approaches, 33% Meets, 16% Masters
Pine Tree STAAR results — meets grade level or above in reading
|Grade
|2019
|2021
|Difference
|3
|34%
|42%
|+8 percentage points
|4
|30%
|40%
|+10 percentage points
|5
|31%
|39%
|+8 percentage points
|6
|25%
|28%
|+3 percentage points
|7
|38%
|42%
|+4 percentage points
|8
|42%
|44%
|+2 percentage points
Pine Tree STAAR results — meets grade level or above in reading
|Grade
|2019
|2021
|Difference
|3
|34%
|42%
|+8 percentage points
|4
|30%
|40%
|+10 percentage points
|5
|31%
|39%
|+8 percentage points
|6
|25%
|28%
|+3 percentage points
|7
|38%
|42%
|+4 percentage points
|8
|42%
|44%
|+2 percentage points
Longview ISD
Longview ISD students in grades three through eight produced average scores this year that were higher in almost every case than the statewide scores for approaches grade level; however, those scores often were far more lower than respective scores on the 2019 tests.
Communication specialists with Longview ISD were unavailable this past week and this week.
Math exams produced lower percentages of meets grade level scores in grades three, four, five, seven and eight than in 2019. Third-grade students in the district had the greatest difference between the two years, producing average scores that are 15 percentage points lower than in 2019.
In reading, just fourth- and seventh-grade scores were higher than the 2019 percentages for the meets grade level benchmark.
Longview ISD board President Shan Bauer said in late March that the district would end remote learning and bring all students back to campuses April 12 for the final six weeks of the school year.
In October, the district ended the asynchronous remote learning model, which allowed students and teachers to not be logged on at the same time, in some grades.
Longview STAAR scores 2021
|Grace
|Reading
|Math
|Writing
|Science
|Social studies
|3
|68% Approaches, 35% Meets, 18% Masters
|70% Approaches, 36% Meets, 19% Masters
|4
|79% Approaches, 50% Meets, 26% Masters
|75% Approaches, 54% Meets, 37% Masters
|63% Approaches, 34% Meets, 11% Masters
|5
|75% Approaches, 47% Meets, 36% Masters
|82% Approaches, 57% Meets, 37% Masters
|70% Approaches, 39% Meets, 21% Masters
|6
|65% Approaches, 31% Meets, 17% Masters
|77% Approaches, 46% Meets, 19% Masters
|7
|77% Approaches, 50% Meets, 30% Masters
|62% Approaches, 28% Meets, 12% Masters
|68% Approaches, 39% Meets, 13% Masters
|8
|82% Approaches, 53% Meets, 32% Masters
|67% Approaches, 38% Meets, 14% Masters
|75% Approaches, 47% Meets, 24% Masters
|59% Approaches, 29% Meets, 16% Masters
Longview STAAR results — meets grade level or above in reading
|Grade
|2019
|2021
|Difference
|3
|42%
|35%
|-7 percentage points
|4
|44%
|50%
|+6 percentage points
|5
|52%
|47%
|-5 percentage points
|6
|33%
|31%
|-2 percentage points
|7
|46%
|50%
|+4 percentage points
|8
|54%
|53%
|-1 percentage points
Longview STAAR results — meets grade level or above in math
|Grade
|2019
|2021
|Difference
|3
|51%
|36%
|-15 percentage points
|4
|55%
|54%
|-1 percentage point
|5
|65%
|57%
|-8 percentage points
|6
|42%
|46%
|+4 percentage points
|7
|42%
|28%
|-14 percentage points
|8
|46%
|38%
|-8 percentage points
White Oak ISD
White Oak ISD students’ average scores for approaches grade level or higher were better than statewide averages in reading and math in grades three through eight, although the district showed some decreases compared with 2019, especially in reading.
In reading, students’ scores this year were above the 2019 numbers for meets grade level in grades three and five. Scores were 18 percentage points below the 2019 numbers for students in fourth grade.
Math scores for meets grade level were above 2019 results for grades three, five, six and eight. However, only 5% of seventh-grade students achieved meets grade level in math compared with 33% in 2019.
White Oak ISD STAAR scores 2021
|Grade
|Reading
|Math
|Writing
|Science
|Social studies
|3
|84% Approaches, 50% Meets, 28% Masters
|87% Approaches, 55% Meets, 28% Masters
|4
|69% Approaches, 40% Meets, 21% Masters
|78% Approaches, 49% Meets, 28% Masters
|59% Approaches, 27% Meets, 5% Masters
|5
|86% Approaches, 55% Meets, 34% Masters
|84% Approaches, 60% Meets, 32% Masters
|70% Approaches, 34% Meets, 6% Masters
|6
|73% Approaches, 33% Meets, 17% Masters
|83% Approaches, 46% Meets, 12% Masters
|7
|63% Approaches, 37% Meets, 27% Masters
|42% Approaches, 5% Meets, 1% Masters
|65% Approaches, 30% Meets, 10% Masters
|8
|79% Approaches, 54% Meets, 25% Masters
|76% Approaches, 55% Meets, 11% Masters
|75% Approaches, 39% Meets, 15% Masters
|60% Approaches, 22% Meets, 8% Masters
White Oak STAAR results — meets grade level or above in reading
|Grade
|2019
|2021
|Difference
|3
|39%
|50%
|+11 percentage points
|4
|58%
|40%
|-18 percentage points
|5
|51%
|55%
|+4 percentage points
|6
|46%
|33%
|-13 percentage points
|7
|51%
|37%
|-14 percentage points
|8
|66%
|54%
|-12 percentage points
White Oak STAAR results — meets grade level or above in math
|Grade
|2019
|2021
|Difference
|3
|54%
|55%
|+1 percentage point
|4
|56%
|49%
|-7 percentage points
|5
|51%
|60%
|+9 percentage points
|6
|19%
|46%
|+27 percentage points
|7
|33%
|5%
|-28 percentage points
|8
|52%
|55%
|+3 percentage points
Hallsville ISD
At Hallsville ISD, students’ average scores in grades three through eight were more often below the state average for approaches grade level than above, and comparisons with 2019 results for the district largely showed declines.
Third was the only grade to surpass the state average in math and reading this year.
Seventh- and eighth-grade students’ reading scores produced higher percentages of meets grade level results than in 2019. Scores this year for students in grades three through six were below the 2019 levels.
In math, only one grade — sixth — produced higher percentages of meets grade level scores than in 2019.
Hallsville ISD Superintendent Jeff Collum said in October that remote learning would be ending in the district with all students expected back in class starting Nov. 3. At the time, Collum said in a statement to parents that district administrators had determined virtual instruction had not been successful for most students.
Hallsville STAAR scores 2021
|Grade
|Reading
|Math
|Writing
|Science
|Social studies
|3
|70% Approaches, 39% Meets, 20% Masters
|64% Approaches, 35% Meets, 17% Masters
|4
|62% Approaches, 33% Meets, 17% Masters
|55% Approaches, 34% Meets, 21% Masters
|57% Approaches, 30% Meets, 8% Masters
|5
|68% Approaches, 43% Meets, 26% Masters
|60% Approaches, 43% Meets, 27% Masters
|58% Approaches, 36% Meets, 16% Masters
|6
|58% Approaches, 28% Meets, 14% Masters
|63% Approaches, 35% Meets, 16% Masters
|7
|69% Approaches, 41% Meets, 20% Masters
|48% Approaches, 18% Meets, 7% Masters
|62% Approaches, 26% Meets, 9% Masters
|8
|72% Approaches, 42% Meets, 19 Masters
|48% Approaches, 26% Meets, 6% Masters
|64% Approaches, 37% Meets, 18% Masters
|50% Approaches, 24% Meets, 11% Masters
Hallsville STAAR results — meets grade level or above in reading
|Grade
|2019
|2021
|Difference
|3
|44%
|39%
|-5 percentage points
|4
|40%
|33%
|-7 percentage points
|5
|46%
|43%
|-3 percentage points
|6
|31%
|28%
|-3 percentage points
|7
|37%
|41%
|+4 percentage points
|8
|35%
|42%
|+6 percentage points
Hallsville STAAR results — meets grade level or above in math
|Grade
|2019
|2021
|Difference
|3
|49%
|35%
|-14 percentage points
|4
|41%
|34%
|-7 percentage points
|5
|43%
|43%
|none
|6
|30%
|35%
|+5 percentage points
|7
|29%
|18%
|-11 percentage points
|8
|28%
|26%
|-2 percentage points