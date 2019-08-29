Retired federal agent John R. Slagle will serve as Gregg County Pct. 3 constable for the unexpired term of Daniel Morgan, who has resigned to rejoin the Kilgore Police Department.
Gregg County Commissioners Court appointed Slagle moments after accepting Morgan’s resignation letter. The change takes effect Sunday, and the term ends Dec. 31, 2020.
Slagle of Kilgore is a retired supervisor special agent who was last assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Shreveport office.
He approached county leaders about the constable position shortly after learning that Morgan was stepping aside earlier this summer, he said.
“I’ve been considering running. When Daniel (Morgan) ran last time, I sat down and talked to him about it,” Slagle said. “He was a young man and wanted the job, so I did not run.”
Slagle has lived in Pct. 3 for more than 20 years, he said. He is a past two-term trustee for Kilgore ISD, and he’s served with the nonprofits organizations Helping Hands and Habitat for Humanity in Kilgore.
“I just intend to do what the constable is supposed to do with serving the papers and assisting the justice of the peace court. Any extra time I have, I will assist the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office or the Department of Public Safety or any of the local fire departments,” Slagle said.
His nearly 35-year law enforcement career began in June 1977 as a police officer for the city of Tyler. In eight years, he rose from entry-level officer to vice-narcotics investigator and supervisor to patrol sergeant.
In 1985, Slagle spent five months in DEA basic agent training in Quantico, Virginia. From March 1986 until January 1992, he served as a special agent based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Over the next 20 years, Slagle served in Dallas as a division training coordinator and a senior special agent, as group supervisor for the DFW International Airport Task Force and later the Dallas Field Division, and then as either a resident agent in charge, special agent, inspector or supervisor in multiple locations including Tyler, New Orleans and Arlington, Virginia, until his retirement in December 2011.
Morgan was elected constable in 2016 when he defeated John “Dickie” McCubbin in the Republican primary with nearly 62% of the vote and then was unopposed in the general election.
Before 2016, Morgan had served about 10 years with the Kilgore Police Department and five years with the Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force stationed in Tyler.
Morgan is the second constable in Gregg County to announce leaving his post. He said he is thankful to residents for their support and encouragement through the transition.
Pct. 1 Constable James Plumlee announced earlier this year that he was retiring Saturday.
Retired Longview police Officer Mike Grisham is serving as interim Pct. 1 constable for the remaining 16 months of Plumlee’s unexpired term through Dec. 31, 2020.