Keven Ellis said he wants his work on the State Board of Education to be focused on the education of students, not the politics of adults. Brenda Davis said she believes her teaching background makes her a good choice for the board.
East Texas voters will have to decide who they want to represent them in District 9 of the State Board of Education.
The incumbent Ellis, who was elected in Nov. 2016 as the District 9 representative of the board, said he wants to continue to help schools in Texas. The district covers 31 Northeast Texas counties, including Gregg, Harrison, Panola, Upshur and Rusk. In September 2019, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Ellis, of Lufkin, as chair of the Texas State Board of Education for a term to expire next year.
“I truly believe education is a nonpartisan issue, and I will always make decisions with the best interest of our students in mind,” Ellis said in a written statement. “The SBOE has done a good job in recent years by focusing on the important work that is required of the board.”
Part of that work is streamlining and revising curriculum for English language arts and reading, science, social studies and health. He said the approval of the instructional material for some of those subjects will be due shortly.
“Additionally, the board manages the $45 billion Permanent School Fund which helps fund schools in Texas, and we will continue to work to properly manage the fund and maximize distributions to help fund schools in Texas,” he said.
During his time on the board, he said he listened to what teachers in the district wanted, which he said was to streamline the Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills, he said.
“The TEKS are what each child is expected to learn at each grade level in each subject,” Ellis said. “When too much material is placed in a grade level, it does not give time for the teacher to teach in depth and requires them to rush through important topics. We have worked to streamline social studies, English and science to allow our educators time to go in depth with the important topics.”
Davis said in a written statement that she has a background in business and education. She started teaching after working in the private sector for many years, she said.
“I will have the ability to practice both aspects when making board decisions,” she said. “As an educator, I will always put the needs of students and teachers first.”
A retired journalism and English teacher, according to her website, Davis said if she is elected she hopes to address the needs of all Texas students, regardless of ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender.
“The most important issue facing my district is the failure to address the needs of all our students. The SBOE just this year ignored the needs of our LBGTQ community by refusing to implement policies in the health book revisions addressing these students needs,” she said. ”They ignored gender bias, refused to address consent and added a contraceptive policy but did not address the epidemic rise of STDs among pre-teen and teenage students. We can and should do better.”
The board has the opportunity to change sex education curriculum for the first time in over 20 years; it preliminarily approved some changes to the curriculum. The final vote is set for November.
According to the Texas Tribune, the board voted to teach seventh- and eighth- grade students to “analyze the effectiveness and the risks and failure rates ... of barrier protection and other contraceptive methods in the prevention of STDs, STIs and pregnancy,” in addition to the importance of abstinence.
Currently, learning about birth control methods beyond abstinence is only a requirement in high school, where health education is an optional course.
The board denied proposals to teach middle school students about the importance of consent or teach any students to define gender identity and sexual orientation.
Davis wants to see more changes in sex education curriculum.
“I have said this before and I will keep saying it. Abstinence as the only sex education is not working,” she said. “Pregnancy rates among teens is on the rise. Sexually transmitted infections are rising at an alarming rate. We as educators, parents and legislatures need to wake up and address this problem. It is not going away. Education is the key to stop this.”
Ellis said the board is looking at revisions based on new research in the field and requirements by the legislature.
“One example of the statutory requirement of the legislature is, ‘abstinence from sexual activity as the preferred choice of behavior in relationship to all sexual activity for unmarried persons of school age,’” he said. “We will make sure this is the case with the TEKS and is ultimately adopted.”
Ellis and Davis both discussed their thoughts on issues voters care about in Longview ISD, including districtwide COVID-19 testing and the districtwide charter approval.
Longview ISD this past week approved a trial run of voluntary COVID-19 testing for students and staff. The district is considering partnering with U.S. MedTest to bring free, weekly COVID-19 testing to the entire district for students with parental consent and staff who consent.
Ellis and Davis are in favor of the proposal.
“Although some online learning is necessary under our current circumstances, I do not believe it should take the place of in-person learning,” Ellis said. “If weekly testing is performed correctly and helps keep students in the classroom, I would be in favor of this.”
Davis also is eager for a solution to the spread of COVID-19 in schools.
“I see nothing wrong with weekly testing,” she said. “If that is what it takes to get this pandemic under control, I am all in.”
This year, Longview ISD got approval from the Texas Education Agency to make all campuses Senate Bill 1882 charter schools.
SB 1882 is legislation that gives financial incentive to school districts that allow entities to take over their campuses as public charter schools.
Davis said she is against all forms of charter schools.
“I think taking funding away from public schools and putting it in the hands of individuals who have never been in a classroom as an educator is not the answer,” she said. “SB 1882 was another way for the TEA to funnel money away from public schools, pure and simple.”
Longview ISD gets money for its SB 1882 partnerships and certain funds go to the charter partners to manage the campuses.
Ellis supports SB 1882 as long as local boards keep control.
“I feel that local control is critical for local ISDs,” he said. “SB 1882 charter campuses must remain under the ultimate control of a locally elected school board.”