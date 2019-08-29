Retired federal agent John R. Slagle will serve as Gregg County Pct. 3 constable for the unexpired term of Daniel Morgan, who has resigned to rejoin the Kilgore Police Department.
Gregg County Commissioners Court appointed Slagle moments after accepting Morgan's resignation letter. The change takes effect Sunday.
Slagle, of Kilgore, is a retired supervisor special agent who was last assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration's Shreveport office.
Morgan was elected constable in 2016 when he defeated John “Dickie” McCubbin in the Republican primary with nearly 62% of the vote and then was unopposed in the general election.
Before 2016, Morgan had served about 10 years with the Kilgore Police Department and five years with the Drug Enforcement Agency Task Force stationed in Tyler.
Morgan is the second constable in Gregg County to announce leaving his post. He said he is thankful to residents for their support and encouragement through the transition.
Pct. 1 Constable James Plumlee announced earlier this year that he was retiring Aug. 31.
Retired Longview police Officer Mike Grisham is serving as interim Pct. 1 constable for the remaining 16 months of Plumlee’s unexpired term through Dec. 31, 2020.