It's been 20 years since Gena Hoffmann taught students, but you wouldn't be able to tell by the way she sported her new nametag Friday as she enjoyed lunch among a group of seventh-graders.
The nametag, emblazoned with the St. Mary's Catholic School logo, read: "Gena Hoffmann Living the Dream Teacher of the Day."
Hoffmann is the most recent participant in the Parkview on Hollybrook's Living the Dream program, which is a quarterly event that allows a resident to take part in a requested activity or event.
Previously, the facility sent a resident to a casino for the first time, recreated a karaoke night and conducted a wedding vow renewal ceremony for married couples and memorial for lost spouses.
Hoffmann, 78, and her sister, Marilyn Moulds, are Parkview residents and attend St. Mary's Catholic Church, so it was easy to get the school to be part of the program, said Activities Director Andrea Ziegler.
Hoffmann has Alzheimer's and has lived at the facility for almost five years. Originally from Cody, Nebraska, she returned to her hometown after college and became a teacher at her former high school.
For more than 50 years, Hoffmann taught a variety of subjects ranging from computer classes to industrial arts to volleyball and also served as the librarian for a period, according to Moulds.
Additionally, Hoffmann provided EMS care and often was called to go on field trips with classes, she said.
"When you're in a small community you do everything," Moulds said.
Moulds said she believes her sister's favorite thing to teach was industrial arts.
"They had scholastic events, and she would teach the students how to do drafting and everything and they would win prizes," Moulds said.
Hoffmann appeared eager to finish her lunch Friday and join the seventh-graders for their art class. Earlier Friday, she and Moulds attended a pep rally where a banner that included photos of Hoffmann was presented to her.
As she entered the classroom with her walker, Hoffmann looked at paint and paper plates that had been set out. She picked up a rock and asked what it was for, and Zielger told her she'd be painting rocks with the students.
As the students sat down, Hoffmann took a moment to show off a draft drawing she had done while in college and cracked jokes about her time there.
"With her being a teacher for so long, it was for her to get out for one more class," Moulds said. "Today was wonderful for her."