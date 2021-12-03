Interim Senior Pastor David Dykes says he views his role at Mobberly Baptist Church as a shepherd to the congregation.
Dykes arrived at Mobberly in November as the Longview church was without a senior pastor for more than a year-and-a-half. Former Senior Pastor Glynn Stone died March 19, 2020, in a one-vehicle car wreck in Longview.
Around the time of Stone's death, COVID-19 hit and effectively eliminated large gatherings of people, including church services.
With so many factors at play, Mobberly was not able to immediately begin the process of finding a replacement for Stone, Dykes said.
The church formed a pastor search committee in September 2020. Another candidate had been invited to join Mobberly as pastor and was set to arrive Nov. 14, Dykes said. However, he added that candidate decided not to leave his congregation as he didn't feel it was God's will.
"(Mobberly) needed someone to provide some steady and stable leadership to be the next pastor, and since I was conveniently retired and in Tyler they decided, 'Let's talk to David Dykes,' " he said.
Dykes is former senior pastor at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.
Despite his role at Mobberly being part-time, Dykes said he can't help but involve himself fully with the church.
"I'm serving full time and giving my heart and soul to leading and loving the church," he said.
However, he said he is not interested in a permanent position at Mobberly.
"I'm retired, and I'm loving providing an interim leadership to the church, but they want somebody much younger," Dykes said.
The search for a permanent replacement is ongoing, and Dykes said he is serving as an adviser to the search committee.
He added that a good rule of thumb for finding a replacement pastor is the process should take one month for every year that the former pastor served.
Dykes added that the search process has slowed because of the holiday season, and "in the life of pastors and churches, not much happens in terms of Thanksgiving and New Years."
He said the search committee will start actively searching for a replacement pastor after the first of the year. Until then, the committee members are in a "pause and pray mode."
Dykes believes Mobberly will find the best pastor for its congregation when the time is right.
"I'm sure that they will ultimately find God's man to serve as pastor," he said. "It's a great church with great worship and a great community. I didn't retire 'cause I was tired of it, I retired 'cause it was time to hand the leadership to a younger pastor."
Almost 7,000 people are members of Mobberly, which includes a campus in Marshall. About 2,600 people attend the church’s morning worship services, which are offered in three languages.
For information about Mobberly's pastor search committee, visit mobberly.org/psc/