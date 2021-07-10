GLADEWATER —
Guests were greeted by Miss Gladewater Rodeo Sierra Blankenship, the first Gladewater Rodeo queen crowned since 1987, as they walked among the vendors and classic cars on display throughout downtown.
A brief shower didn’t keep a crowd of spectators from being wowed by a performance by the League of Lions Wrestling team from Marshall, although some were unimpressed.
“It’s all fake,” said 10-year-old Travis Charles from Lindale as he heckled the performers. “They wouldn’t make it in a real fight.”
Because of uncertainty about pandemic restrictions during the festival's planning stages, Gladewater Chamber of Commerce President Lois Reed said officials were asked to push the event from April to July by the Gladewater City Council.
Reed said attendance was low this year compared with previous years but was optimistic about the event’s success.
“I don’t know if it’s the weather or what,” she said, “but it’s still early in the day, and we have a lot more events scheduled into the evening, and I think people are ready to get out and do things.”
As lunch time neared Saturday, many guests began sampling the chili cook-off entries to decide the recipient of the people's choice award. Cooking teams participating in the sanctioned event hoped to earn points to qualify them for the world famous Terlingua International Chili Championship scheduled for November.
East Texas Gusher Days began in the mid-1980s as a way for the community to get together and celebrate its place in the history of the East Texas oil field.
“It’s just a way for us to celebrate our rich oil history,” said Reed, “and we’re so excited to have this many people in downtown Gladewater.