It’s the small schools’ time to shine.
While larger classification schools such as Longview play the waiting game, Class 4A, 3A, 2A and six-man teams hit the field Friday night to open the high school football season — and celebrate the 100th year of University Interscholastic League gridiron action.
Although Spring Hill’s Panther Stadium was limited to half-capacity as the Panthers hosted the Sabine Cardinals, attendees voiced excitement that Friday Night Lights had brought a sense of normalcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Will Massey was at Panther Stadium with his wife, Crystal, to see their son, Jackson Massey, a senior percussionist in the Spring Hill High School band.
“I’m not so excited for us as I am for (Jackson),” Massey said. “He has been looking forward to being section leader for a long time. He was as nervous as Christmas last night. I am excited for him to be able to do this.”
Jonathan Alford, whose wife, Jordan, has been a teacher at Spring Hill for seven years and has attended every football game during that time, said he just wanted to see some Panther football.
“I am just excited to come out and watch a lot of these seniors play,” Alford said. “This is going to be their last first football game. I have been watching some of them since they were in junior high.”
Jaxon Brown, a Spring Hill High School sophomore, was enjoying the social interaction.
“It means a lot being able to get out of the house, just sitting with friends and talking to other people. It’s been great,” she said while visiting with her friend, Samantha Simpson.
Samantha said she just wanted to hang out and have fun on a Friday night.
“It means a lot being able to be out and about. It has been a little depressing not being able to see people,” she said while speaking about regulations regarding social gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rick Love brought his son, Preston, and wife, Renee, to watch their son, Lance, play.
“I guarantee you it means a lot for the kids to be able to get out and have some fun,” Love said. “You know we have all been locked up for a long time so I am glad that we are able to come out.”
In Rusk County, Leverett’s Chapel opened its six-man season against Willow Bend.
Michelle Higgans, whose child is a band member, said the crowd looked “pretty good” and the entire community has been ready for the return of football.
“Everybody has been so excited,” she said.
Bayleigh Holt, 11, said things seem to be getting back to normal after starting school two weeks ago, while her brother, Jaylon Holt, 6, said things still seem “kinda weird”
Football practice can begin for Class 5A and 6A schools Sept. 7, with games set to begin Sept. 25.